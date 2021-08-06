Hagerty Says Infrastructure Bill Would Add $256 Billion To National Debt

Senator Bill Hagerty said Thursday that the infrastructure bill would add at least $256 billion to the deficit according to the Congressional Budget Office.

He said on the Senate floor, “Earlier this afternoon, the Congressional Budget Office released its long awaited score for this infrastructure bill. While we’ve heard for weeks that it would be paid for, it’s not. It didn’t just come up short, it came up a quarter of a trillion dollars short. The CBO indicated this bill will increase the deficit by at least $256 billion dollars when it was supposed to break even.

"Despite this news, I was asked to consent to expedite the process and pass it. I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour - especially when the objective of the majority is to hurry up and pass this bill so that they can move quickly to their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend spree designed to implement the Green New Deal and increase Americans’ dependence on the government so I objected.”