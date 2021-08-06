 Friday, August 6, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hagerty Says Infrastructure Bill Would Add $256 Billion To National Debt

Friday, August 6, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty said Thursday that the infrastructure bill would add at least $256 billion to the deficit according to the Congressional Budget Office.

He said on the Senate floor, “Earlier this afternoon, the Congressional Budget Office released its long awaited score for this infrastructure bill. While we’ve heard for weeks that it would be paid for, it’s not. It didn’t just come up short, it came up a quarter of a trillion dollars short. The CBO indicated this bill will increase the deficit by at least $256 billion dollars when it was supposed to break even.

"Despite this news, I was asked to consent to expedite the process and pass it. I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour - especially when the objective of the majority is to hurry up and pass this bill so that they can move quickly to their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend spree designed to implement the Green New Deal and increase Americans’ dependence on the government so I objected.”


Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

Scenic Suds Car Wash On South Broad Is Not Closing

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let The Parents Decide

When the Hamilton County public schools return to a daily schedule next Thursday (Aug. 12) there is one dilemma that every parent will face with each child; should we demand the dreadful face masks or not. The Nashville school board voted Thursday to make them mandatory, this with the delta variant strengthening its COVID siege of the state, but I agree with veteran Hamilton County ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Back At 1964 Tokyo Olympics -- And All The Activity In Chattanooga At The Time

As someone who loves a variety of sports and cultural geography, I have once again thoroughly enjoyed all the fascinating storylines of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, despite the empty stadiums and somewhat lower TV viewer ratings due to the pandemic. The excitement has included American Allyson Felix winning an inspiring bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in track at the age ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)


