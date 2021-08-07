 Saturday, August 7, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

World's Longest Yard Sale Drawing Big Crowds This Year

Saturday, August 7, 2021 - by Earl Freudenberg
  • - photo by Sharon Moore
  • - photo by Tammy Whitt Tooley
  • - photo by John E. Bowman
  • - photo by Sharon Moore
  • - photo by Sharon Moore

Signal Mountain residents say they are seeing some of the largest crowds ever in the history of "The World's Longest Yard Sale."

 

The Highway 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year.

It’s literally, The World’s Longest Yard Sale!

 

The route spans six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama) and is 690 miles long. This unique event draws hundreds of thousands of people (shoppers/vendors) each year from all around the country.

 

The event started in 1987.   Convention and Visitors Bureau President Bob Elmore was one of the original founders.

 

The yard sale started Thursday and runs through Sunday.


World's Longest Yard Sale Drawing Big Crowds This Year

Chattanooga Area Claims Adjuster Given 54 Months In Federal Prison For Fraud; Reichel Must Repay $850,000

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


World's Longest Yard Sale Drawing Big Crowds This Year

Chattanooga Area Claims Adjuster Given 54 Months In Federal Prison For Fraud; Reichel Must Repay $850,000

Opinion

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response (2)

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S QUIZ 1. Who was the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty? A. Aphrodite. B. Calliope. C. Athena. D. Calypso. 2. Which alcoholic drink is made from the leaves of the agave plant and gets its name from an area around a Mexican city? A. Tequila. B. Singani. C. Chicha. D. Kasiri. 3. What does the Q in IQ stand for? A. Quantity. B. Quorum. C. Quality. D. Quotient. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Harvest 11 Runs On Agriculture Night; Beat Trash Pandas 11-1

Fans strolling into AT&T field on Friday night were greeted by a host of cuddly creatures usually found on farms, with a half-dozen or so goats milling around outside the gates on “Agriculture Night”. Inside the stadium’s walls were the farm teams of a different kind, headlined by their starting pitchers Ryan Smith and Connor Curlis. A monster fourth inning propelled the Lookouts ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Back At 1964 Tokyo Olympics -- And All The Activity In Chattanooga At The Time

As someone who loves a variety of sports and cultural geography, I have once again thoroughly enjoyed all the fascinating storylines of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, despite the empty stadiums and somewhat lower TV viewer ratings due to the pandemic. The excitement has included American Allyson Felix winning an inspiring bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in track at the age ... (click for more)


