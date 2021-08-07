World's Longest Yard Sale Drawing Big Crowds This Year

Signal Mountain residents say they are seeing some of the largest crowds ever in the history of "The World's Longest Yard Sale."

The Highway 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year. It’s literally, The World’s Longest Yard Sale!

The route spans six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama) and is 690 miles long. This unique event draws hundreds of thousands of people (shoppers/vendors) each year from all around the country.

The event started in 1987. Convention and Visitors Bureau President Bob Elmore was one of the original founders.

The yard sale started Thursday and runs through Sunday.