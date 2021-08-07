 Saturday, August 7, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Drunk Husband No Longer A Problem (He Fell Asleep); Man Under Bridge On Brainerd Road Won't Say Who Did The Littering

Saturday, August 7, 2021

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police her husband was intoxicated and they were in a verbal disorder. She said she no longer needed police assistance because he had gone to sleep and was no longer causing an issue. 

* * * 

A woman on Conner Street said a man there wouldn't let her get her stuff to leave. Police persuaded him to release her things while the woman's relative picked her up. She then left.

* * *

Police were called to Obey Street where an owner on the street said there was a minivan blocking the road that leads in and out of their residence. The van was abandoned and the driver side window was rolled down. There was a phone in the passenger seat that was plugged in and charging. The owner did show up at her vehicle. She had run out of fuel. The van was not towed.

* * *

A man on Canal Street was causing a disorder after leaving a pile of his belongings in front of the resident's apartment beneath his. The officer politely told the man to remove his belongings. He followed suit and there was no issue.

* * * 

An officer responded to a shoplifter at the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road where an employee said a man skipped scanning items at self-checkout. The total amount stolen was $8. Walmart decided to not cite the man for the theft and allowed him to pay for the items.

* * *

Two women were having a verbal argument on Kimbro Street. One woman had the other woman's sister's car keys. She said she was allowed to have the keys.  The officer spoke with the sister over the phone and she said the woman was not supposed to have the keys anymore. The keys were returned to the other woman.

* * *

Police checked on an alarm at a building at 5230 153 Hwy. They found the building unsecured. The store was cleared and no intruders were located. A woman arrived on scene to secure the building.

* * * 

Motel staff at 2361 Shallowford Village Dr. said a man was refusing to leave. The staff said they wanted the man banned from the property. Officers spoke with the man at the back of the building and told him he was banned from the property and could be arrested if he comes back. Officers saw the man walk off the property. 

* * * 

A security guard at 800 McCallie Ave. called police because there was a man walking around the
back of the building. He saw him on security cameras and could not see his face; however the suspect was shining a light on the building's electrical breaker box. The security guard feared the trespassing suspect would attempt to cut power to the facility. The man fled the location prior to the officer's arrival and the officer wasn't able to find him. 

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Riverfront Parkway in a gated private parking lot where the building was under construction. Upon arrival police spoke with two men and asked them why they were there, with no response. Both were negative for local or NCIC. Both were trespassed from the property.

* * * 

An anonymous caller said there were two people trying to get into a parked car on Carson Avenue, however they were unable to gain entry. The caller said the two men were on bicycles last seen traveling south on North Hickory Street. Police checked the area but were unable to locate them. 

* * * 

Miscellaneous ammo was found lying buried in the dirt at 3210 Broad St. where the Lookout Suites had been demolished. Ammo was collected and turned into property.

* * * 

While at 1386 Market St. checking on a business alarm, an officer spoke with a man sitting on the front steps of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. Knowing this business was currently closed and observing the front door was open, the officer asked the man what his business was being there. He said someone he knew dropped him off and left with his vehicle. He said he let the individual borrow his car, however was unsure when the individual would return with it. He did not give any information on who his friend was. The officer spoke with security inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo and assured the man wasn't inside the establishment. Police told the man to relocate because of the business alarms.

* * * 

Police were called to 30 Birmingham Hwy. where a man told them anther man had tried to enter his hotel room. The man confronted him who said he had booked the room but potentially had the wrong key. Police spoke with staff inside of the hotel who informed police that a clerical error had taken place resulting in the room to show as available. All parties involved were able to resolve the issue with little to no police intervention.

* * * 

A man on 6th Avenue Court said a bullet went through his window. Upon further investigation there was one small circular hole in the window that is consistent with a bullet. Police searched the area but was unable to locate any shell casings.

* * * 

A woman on Greendale Way said her ex-boyfriend came over to her apartment unannounced. She told him to leave and he did not. They had a short verbal argument and then he left. She said that he has an outstanding warrant for his arrest so he left before police arrived. He didn't do anything to her, she just wanted him to leave.

* * *

While investigating a large littering/dump site under the Chickamauga Creek Bridge on Brainerd Road, an officer spoke with a man who said he was not responsible for the dump site, but the officer attempted to speak with him about the whereabouts of another homeless man who was responsible. The man was immediately confrontational and refused to provide information. He was warned about the littering and was instructed to leave the area within a reasonable amount of time.


