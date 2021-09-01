September 1, 2021
A woman told police that when she stepped out of the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2227 E. 23rd St., to get change, three women stole her clothing from the machine. She said the women had been inside
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
The town of Signal Mountain is looking for Councilman Dan Landrum's replacement. He turned in his resignation on Saturday. The town's charter allows 30 days to select a new council member from
Why are people still being arrested for petty minor crimes anyway during this pandemic? The 30-year-old pregnant mother should have never been arrested and sent to Silverdale in the first place. Is the prison system so desperate to fill jails and prison beds that even during this pandemic they're willing to risk someone's life over an alleged minor drug charge or alleged traffic
It’s soggy; my garden has sloshed underfoot as I take my first-of-the month walk on this September 1st, and rightly so. In August we got 2 ½ times the average monthly rainfall and that doesn’t include the last 48 hours of soakings from Hurricane Ida. This, of course, means a healthy crop of orchids and onions to distribute with Labor Day six days away:
AN ORCHID to Becky Barnes,
Josh Heupel refers to the different position groups comprising Tennessee’s football team as if he’s a teacher and the players are convening in classrooms.
The Vols' first-year head coach uses the term "room" regularly in discussing these different units. Heupel referenced UT's quarterbacks in that manner on Monday, when he announced Joe Milton III had been chosen from the three
Chattanooga will have options when the 18th-ranked Mocs host Austin Peay's 20th-ranked Governors on Thursday night. Not the kind of option where the quarterback reads a defender before deciding to pitch, handoff, or keep the ball (although we may see some of that). For coach Rusty Wright, that word means he enjoys having several viable choices at both the quarterback and halfback