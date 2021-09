Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, LANDON JERMAINE

4300 EVERGREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE

286 COUNTY ROAD 103 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRADLEY, KATINKA M

48 BUCKRIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

4505 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162913

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

4302 Dorris St Chattanooga, 374101751

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CAMPBELL, JEREMY ALLAN

HOMELESS , 30011

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CRAW, LATRAISE DERON813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CREWS, JEFFERY T7012 PALERMO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215744Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION() VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION---CURRY, TYLER DEXTER420 OLD TASO ROAD CLEVELAND, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE1306 WEST END AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---EDGE, CYNTHIA NICOLE37 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF IDENTITY---EDWARDS, MICHAEL ROY123 Arvle York Cir Lookout Mtn, 307504505Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE1111 Laurelwood Dr Chattanooga, 374121917Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HACKER, STEVEN JAMES712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO OF REGISTRATION LAW)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)---HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE3324 PINEWOOD AVE APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARRISON, GEOFFREY W3104 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO6030 TALLADEGA AVE Chattanooga, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES QUIRK, MARY KATHRYNE1317 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---KARNAGHON, CAYENNA ROSE2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KESSLER, JEREMY LEE2466 TWIN OAKS DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LEAMON, TODD H917 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MCGEE, DERON MAURICE280 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD2804 SHAD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PEEBLES, EMORY BUSH725 BETHANY GREEN CT ALPHARETTA, 30004Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON700 PAHLENA AVENUE MADISON, 27115Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RAINES, KATHERINE DAWN3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (METH)MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MOREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---SCOTT, GARY7839 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---SMILEY, JOSEPH BAYLESS1702 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN4600 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TURAPOV, SHEILA L728 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---UTLEY, MICHAEL LAMONT1335 OLD PISGAH RD BRUCETON, 38317Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE3336 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WENE, CAITLYN9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, SAMUEL2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062923Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIS, JASON LEBRON14226 SMITH JONES LN SODDY DAISY, 373792511Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WOODS, JEFFERY T3110 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071533Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT