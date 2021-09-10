 Friday, September 10, 2021 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Found With 54 Catalytic Converters In Bed Of His Truck

Friday, September 10, 2021
Eric Lebron Webb
A traffic stop has led to an arrest of a man with 54 catalytic converters in his pickup truck.
 
Chattanooga Police said in just two years, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts has increased more than 5,000 percent.
 
Officers Yates and Johnson stopped 52-year-old Eric Lebron Webb.
 
Webb is facing 54 charges with more pending. Webb does not have a scrappers license and under Tennessee law it is chargeable for each catalytic converter in his possession.
These vehicle exhaust emission control devices are targeted for their precious metals which can be scrapped for profit.

City Plans $5.5 Million Bond Issue For Various Projects

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life


City Plans $5.5 Million Bond Issue For Various Projects

The city plans to issue $5.5 million for a variety of projects. The bonds are for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of Alton Park Connector Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap Community Center Improvements Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design Goodwin Road Segment 4/Hamilton Place Blvd. Greenway Farm Conference Center Law Enforcement ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the ... (click for more)

Opinion

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 9/11: Willing To Die

It was several years ago when, by pure chance, Heather ‘Lucky’ Penney entered into my personal Hall of Fame. And tomorrow – the day she became one of America’s greatest heroines - will mark the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in my lifetime as an American. We’ll pause to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 on American soil, the 3,000 who were killed and the 25,000 who ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Opens Chattanooga Classic With Loss To Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team began play at the Chattanooga Classic on Friday evening with a 3-0 setback to the visiting Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. MATCH BASICS SET 1 · TTU 25, UTC 22 SET 2 · TTU 25, UTC 21 SET 3 · TTU 25, UTC 21 UTC began the match with three quick points. The squad held their largest lead at 13-9 after a block by Coniah Davis ... (click for more)

Lady Scots Defeat Bridgewater, 3-1

Kailey Burrell netted her second two-goal match of the year and led the Covenant women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Bridgewater in the opener of the Maryville College Invitational on Friday afternoon. It was the first meeting all-time between Covenant (2-2) and Bridgewater (2-1). Burrell tallied two goals and one assist in the victory. It marked the second time ... (click for more)


