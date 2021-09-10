Man Found With 54 Catalytic Converters In Bed Of His Truck

A traffic stop has led to an arrest of a man with 54 catalytic converters in his pickup truck.

Chattanooga Police said in just two years, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts has increased more than 5,000 percent.

Officers Yates and Johnson stopped 52-year-old Eric Lebron Webb.

Webb is facing 54 charges with more pending. Webb does not have a scrappers license and under Tennessee law it is chargeable for each catalytic converter in his possession.