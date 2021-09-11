Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Placed Hands On Her Hips And Moved Her; Officer Comes To Aid Of Woman Perched On Rail Of Market Street Bridge

An officer made contact with a woman on Cherry Street via phone call per her request. She said at approximately 2:30 a.m. a man made eye contact with her, approached her, and said, "Hey." She said he placed his hands on her hips and gently moved her over as he passed her. She said this action was unnecessary as he already had plenty of room to pass her. She said she is a "key witness" in a case where the man is a suspect. She said she was informed by two investigators that a TPO was put in place for her against the man. The officer checked the man's information through dispatch and was unable to find the woman listed as a protected party on his TPO. The woman lastly wanted the officer to document that the man's ex-girlfriend "Victoria" moved into an apartment building next to her. She felt this was suspicious.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on Sharp Street where a woman said she was in a verbal argument with a man. The man was no longer on the scene when police arrived. While speaking to the woman, the man returned and he told the officer he had left to cool off and get away from the woman to allow her to calm down. The officer spoke with another man who said it was only a verbal argument between the man and woman. Because the man didn't live at the address, he agreed to leave and not return that night.

* * *



A woman on Oak Street reported excessive noise from the patrons of Mary's Bar at 2125 McCallie

Ave. While speaking to the woman the officer could hear excessively loud music from cars parked in the parking lot and side streets from the patrons of Mary's Bar. The woman told the officer this has been an ongoing issue for weeks now and she cannot sleep at night. Police went through the area and spoke to over a dozen people hanging around the exterior of Mary's Bar with excessively loud music playing. The people turned down the music when asked to. The officer spoke with one of the owners of Mary's Bar and explained to her she needs to help enforce the noise ordinance with her patrons while they are on or in the immediate area of the property.

* * *

A Mapco clerk at 4711 Brainerd Road said a black male, middle aged, entered the store wearing pants and a gray shirt. As he entered the store he said, "I got eight minutes left!" He waited for another customer to enter the store, walked up to pay for his two cases of glass bottled Bud Light then decided he did not want to pay and left the store (passing all points of sale without attempting to pay). The two cases of Bud Light totaled approximately $25. The store clerk said he will have the manager reach out with camera footage at his earliest convenience. It appears at this time the suspect may have walked behind the Boost Mobile store with the cases of beer but the store clerk is not sure at this time.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle at Conn's Furniture Store, 5844 Brainerd Road. The officer spoke with a coworker of the victim, who said the man had already left for his truck route. He said the man arrived at work, placed his personal car keys inside his lunchbox, and placed his lunchbox inside his delivery truck (a Conn's box truck). He then went inside the office, and remained there until he was ready to leave on his route. Upon returning to the truck, he discovered that his lunchbox was gone, along with the car keys therein. The coworker said there was a camera overlooking the area which may have caught someone walking past the building, but that they wouldn't have access to the footage until the manager arrived later this morning. The officer provided their card with the complaint number so that the manager could email the security footage if it shows anything useful. The man's personal vehicle is a white Nissan Sentra. Upon his request, the coworker disconnected his battery to prevent theft of the vehicle once the suspect discovers the car keys. The man will have a new key made.

* * *

An officer wrote a continuation/supplement for an extortion/blackmail on Asbury Drive. Police spoke with the man by phone who said that "Spence" had contacted him multiple times since he blocked the number he originally was using after making the original report. The man said he received messages saying, "I have given you enough time and he would be sending the photos" and "don’t thank you can get away from this." The man said he received the messages from two numbers, and neither number had been used by "Spence" previously. Police attempted to locate a history on both numbers but could not locate any history on either number. Police used Zlookup and discovered both numbers belonged to a Textnow website.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on the phone on Carousel Road who said there have been speeders in the area. She requested more patrol in the area and a surveillance vehicle placed in the flat portion of Carousel Road to deter crime. Police added the residence to the watch list.

* * *

A man on 3rd Avenue called police because he wanted a woman removed from his home. He told police she had paid him $200 as a rent payment. Police spoke with the woman who confirmed that she had paid the man the $200. She also said that she is going to be moving out. Police spoke with both of them and they both agreed to staying away from each other.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Georgia Avenue to have an improperly parked vehicle towed. The vehicle was parked in a city permit reserved space that was marked off with cones and signs. The cones and signs where the vehicle was parked had been moved. Multiple attempts were made to contact the owner and none were successful. A-1 Towing responded on scene to tow the vehicle.

* * *

A man on East Main Street told police a woman had been texting and calling him leaving threatening messages. The man answered a call from the woman while police were with him. Police told both of them they should delete each the other's number and refrain from contacting one another. Both agreed to this.

* * *

Police were called to Hixson Pike where there was a verbal disorder between the complainant and a man. The man denied any disorder and the complainant wanted to make sure the ladies working in the parlor did not have any trouble out of the man.

* * *

Police were called to Memorial Hixson to speak with a man who had been in an accident. He told police that while he was turning into 5731 Hwy. 153, New York Pizza Department, he hit a large pothole and his motorcycle came out from under him and tipped over on the right side. His right leg was scraped on his knee, foot and his right hand. He was at the hospital checking to see if he needed to get stitches for his injuries. His motorcycle had damage on the right side from the bike tipping over and scraping the ground. He was able to ride his bike back home and then take his car to the hospital. He said he did not want a crash report but he was upset that the pothole had not been fixed for so long.

* * *

Police were called to 2020 Gunbarrel Road where a man was smoking marijuana in front of Walmart. Officers had the man put out his blunt and discovered a bag with marijuana. Officers could not verify if the marijuana was from a medical marijuana dispensary. Officers took it and the bag and will take it to property.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned vehicle at 409 Signal Mountain Road. The black Toyota T-100 was partially in the third lane and on the sidewalk on the northbound side of Signa Mountain Road. The owner was not present. The tag was run, with no results. The VIN was run in all 50 states with no results as well. Cain's Wrecker was called to recover the vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to 1100 Mountain Creek Road where a complainant said they saw what appeared to be a bad wreck at the traffic circle. The complainant could not identify the vehicle and believed it left the scene. Upon arrival officers conducted a search of the area and only found small debris that could not be identified if it was related to this incident. No property damage was observed and the vehicle was unable to be located.

* * *

Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle that was parked at 7701 Lee Highway for over a week and that they would like police to check it out to make sure it was not stolen. Police ran the VIN on the vehicle and it came back as not stolen. The worker at this Mapco stated that he had a wrecker on the way to tow the vehicle from Airport Wrecker service.

* * *

Police were called to 1001 Hixson Pike where there was a suspicious woman by the gas pumps at Circle K. She said she was homeless and not from the local area. She had no active warrants on file and she was transported to the Community Kitchen at her request.

* * *

The superintendent of a construction site on Judd Road said one of his company's trucks was stolen. The truck was entered in the NCIC system as stolen. The white truck has two logo stickers on both sides of the truck. The vehicle was later located by Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky. The truck was removed from NCIC by dispatch and they were unable to notify the owner due to no answer or voicemail available.

* * *

Police were called to an apartment on McBrien Road where a woman said another woman showed up at her apartment unannounced. The woman woke her up by pounding on the door. But when she tried to see who it was, the other woman put her finger over the peephole. She then used her patio door to walk around the corner to see who was at her door and saw the woman. The two of them got into a verbal argument, and at one point, the other woman told her not to show up to court over their case. While she was leaving, the woman claimed that the other woman attempted to run her over in the parking lot. She also said that the other woman backed into her parked car while leaving the area. She wasn't concerned about her car because there was little to no damage. However, she wants to prosecute the other woman for attempting to run her over. The officer told the woman that they will report the incident but that the officer will not be taking out warrants. The officer told her that a warrant could be secured if more evidence was provided. Police told her to contact the apartment management to obtain the security footage of the parking lot. She told the officer she would contact police once she has the video footage of the incident.

* * *

While on patrol on North Market Street, an officer saw a woman sitting on the bridge railing with her legs hanging off the river side. The officer got out with the woman who said she was just enjoying the rain and hanging out waiting for her ride. The officer distracted her and told her that someone was calling her since her phone was sitting next to her. When she looked down at the phone the officer lifted her off the railing for her safety. She assisted the officer by putting her arms around the officer's shoulders and laughed. The woman said that she was not suicidal and had already called a friend to give her a ride, who she was on the phone with. The woman said she has been feeling down but was adamant that she wasn't planning to jump or harm herself and that she wouldn't have called her friend for a ride if she wasn't okay. The woman said that she had been drinking and made a poor choice to sit on the railing. The officer spent some time talking to her and she did not seem to be in a state of distress. Out of an abundance of caution the officer attempted to persuade the woman to take her to the ER and just talk to a health care professional, but she once again denied that she was suicidal and said that she had just made a poor decision to sit on the rail. She apologized for creating any issue for police and requested a ride to the friend's home on Chestnut Street. The officer took her to her friend's home where she thanked the officer and was seen going inside.