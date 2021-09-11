Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
1903 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL
4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CECIL, JONATHAN DAUD
7017 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN
2007 IVY ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CONROY, SEAN PATRICK
76 RASOR DR KEYSTONE, 80435
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CONWAY, HUNTER EDWIN
788 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
1936 Ivy St Chattanooga, 374042626
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIDSON, RONALD LAWRENCE
1770 URBAN TRAIL SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
523 LOWWATER RD REDBANK, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOLLMONT, ALEXIS CHEYENNE
7967 BOSTON LN.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191626
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GLOVER, BERNARD N
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAY, DYREY
908 W 38th St Chattanooga, 374101211
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HALL, RAHEEM R
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214038
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
BONNY OAKS ECONO LODGE #249 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, ERIC D
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA
304 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KERR, JASON VERNON
3104 7TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
KNIGHT, MICHAEL DWAYNE
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LATTIMER, JOSHUA JAMES
6118 BAYSHORE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEMONS, KIMBERLY ANN
2329 COLLINS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEWIS, JACOB D
2533 STONE SAGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOPEZ, ELISEO
4101 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LOY, KATRINA MARIE
3001 E 45TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MCCLURE, LADONTE L
3913 KINGSBRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N
220 CULVER STREET 03 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
8325 MIDDLEVALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NEAL, ROBERT SAMUEL
13324 EMERALD ST CIR SODDY DAISY, 373273449
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NEYMAN, NICHOLAS AARON
9511 STATE STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102152
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM
1640 PARSHAL RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PINEDA-GUERRERO, JOSE MANUEL
2250 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POAG, STACY DEWAYNE
1415 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073200
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL
1306 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044607
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SANTUCCI, HODIAH J
899 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 37301
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCHMITT, MICHAEL A
6534 KENTON RIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
SCOTT, KADARIUS DESEAN
3707 CHULA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RAPE
---
SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD
1010 KENNY WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VENTURA, DEYMER
NONE GIVEN ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
WILSON, BILLY RAY
4304 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES