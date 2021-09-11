 Saturday, September 11, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 
1903 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL 
4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT 
4105 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CECIL, JONATHAN DAUD 
7017 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN 
2007 IVY ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CONROY, SEAN PATRICK 
76 RASOR DR KEYSTONE, 80435 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CONWAY, HUNTER EDWIN 
788 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
1936 Ivy St Chattanooga, 374042626 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIDSON, RONALD LAWRENCE 
1770 URBAN TRAIL SIGNAL MT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
523 LOWWATER RD REDBANK, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOLLMONT, ALEXIS CHEYENNE 
7967 BOSTON LN.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE 
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES 
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191626 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS 
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL 
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GLOVER, BERNARD N 
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAY, DYREY 
908 W 38th St Chattanooga, 374101211 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HALL, RAHEEM R 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214038 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA 
BONNY OAKS ECONO LODGE #249 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE 
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE 
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, ERIC D 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
KARM, MARLENA JOHANNA 
304 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KERR, JASON VERNON 
3104 7TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
KNIGHT, MICHAEL DWAYNE 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LATTIMER, JOSHUA JAMES 
6118 BAYSHORE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEMONS, KIMBERLY ANN 
2329 COLLINS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEWIS, JACOB D 
2533 STONE SAGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOPEZ, ELISEO 
4101 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LOY, KATRINA MARIE 
3001 E 45TH ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MCCLURE, LADONTE L 
3913 KINGSBRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCGINNIS, JENNIFER N 
220 CULVER STREET 03 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN 
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE 
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, RANDY LEON 
8325 MIDDLEVALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NEAL, ROBERT SAMUEL 
13324 EMERALD ST CIR SODDY DAISY, 373273449 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NEYMAN, NICHOLAS AARON 
9511 STATE STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102152 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM 
1640 PARSHAL RD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PINEDA-GUERRERO, JOSE MANUEL 
2250 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POAG, STACY DEWAYNE 
1415 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073200 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL 
1306 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044607 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SANTUCCI, HODIAH J 
899 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCHMITT, MICHAEL A 
6534 KENTON RIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
SCOTT, KADARIUS DESEAN 
3707 CHULA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
RAPE
---
SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD 
1010 KENNY WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VENTURA, DEYMER 
NONE GIVEN , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
WILSON, BILLY RAY 
4304 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES


