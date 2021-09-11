Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

1903 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL

4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CECIL, JONATHAN DAUD

7017 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN

2007 IVY ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CONROY, SEAN PATRICK

76 RASOR DR KEYSTONE, 80435

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CONWAY, HUNTER EDWIN

788 PINEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON

1936 Ivy St Chattanooga, 374042626

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIDSON, RONALD LAWRENCE

1770 URBAN TRAIL SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

523 LOWWATER RD REDBANK, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOLLMONT, ALEXIS CHEYENNE

7967 BOSTON LN.

