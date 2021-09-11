 Saturday, September 11, 2021 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Times Free Press Dropping Print Except For Sundays

Saturday, September 11, 2021

The Arkansas owner of the Chattanooga Times Free Press said the newspaper will drop its print editions by next June - except for Sundays.

Walter Hussman Jr. said ipads would be provided to all home-delivery subscribers and agents from the paper would teach readers how to use it.

He said a similar conversion had taken place at newspapers he owns in Arkansas.

Mr. Hussman called it "a way to perpetuate the newspaper well into the 21st century."

The Times has been publishing in Chattanooga since 1869 and the News-Free Press since 1936.

Newspapers here started digital editions in 1999 after the merger of the morning and afternoon newspapers.


September 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 10, 2021

City Plans $5.5 Million Bond Issue For Various Projects

September 10, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 1903 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The city plans to issue $5.5 million for a variety of projects. The bonds are for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of Alton Park Connector Bridge Maintenance - Standifer ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 1903 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL 4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED ... (click for more)

City Plans $5.5 Million Bond Issue For Various Projects

The city plans to issue $5.5 million for a variety of projects. The bonds are for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of Alton Park Connector Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap Community Center Improvements Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design Goodwin Road Segment 4/Hamilton Place Blvd. Greenway Farm Conference Center Law Enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

“A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham. * * * GREAT ONE-LINERS ON DOGS * -- At what age is it appropriate to tell my dog that he's adopted? * -- It was me, I let the dogs out! * -- I threw a ball for my dog... It's ... (click for more)

Sports

Pitt Outlasts Vols, 41-34, In Johnny Majors Classic; Lose Milton, Small To Injuries

Tennessee fell behind Pitt 27-20 at halftime in the Johnny Majors Classic after shutting out the visitors in the first quarter and leading 10-0. However, the Panthers had a big second quarter and held on to defeat the Vols, 41-34. The Vols lost quarterback Joe Milton III to injury in the first half, then running back Jabari Small went down on the last play of the half. A Small ... (click for more)

UTC Golfers Open Season This Week

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team opens its 2021-22 campaign this coming week at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. They take on a 21-team field at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, La., a par 72, 7,105-yard tract. The 5-man lineup includes Connor Nolan, Leon Bader, Matt Smith, Paul Conroy and Braedon Wear. The first four are seasoned veterans on Coach Mark Guhne’s squad ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors