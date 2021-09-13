County School System Outlines How It Will Spend $77 Million In COVID Stimulus Funds

The County Schools have outlined how $77.3 million in COVID stimulus funds will be spent.

The items include $25 million toward construction of a new facility for Tyner High/Middle School and $5 million toward renovations for the new CSLA campus.

The schools will spend $17,178,871 for after school tutoring and Summer Reach programs. That will include ESL support and newcomer classes.

Also, $6.5 million will go for a differentiated pay plan for Promise and Hope schools through June 2024.

The schools will also spend:

$3,675,000 million for instruction devices for students

$2.7 million for $500 retention bonuses for employees returning for the 2021-2022 school year

$1 million for Camp K through June 2024

$1 million for five elementary instruction coaches

Other items include;

$200,000 for a Power App software tool

$330,000 for an Application Developer for customized software

$300,000 for software to track employee professional development

$757,000 for 10 Virtual School teachers

$656,302 for two Grow your Own imbedded teacher coaches

$340,000 for MathiaFlex

$535,000 for consultant literacy support

$500,000 for Parent University

$550,000 for teacher stipends for site-based professional development

$463,328 for substitutes to support planning during the school day

$400,000 for five truancy specialists

$617,250 for math acceleration support

$467,900 for three tech support positions

$470,000 for tutors

$470,000 for interventionists

$225,000 for a staff accountant

$241,000 for an IT Help Desk coordinator

$252,000 for overtime and supplements for financial staff

$500,000 for eight COVID case managers

$450,000 for two ESL coaches for Missionary Ridge

The funding for the programs runs through June 2024.

