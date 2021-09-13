County School System Outlines How It Will Spend $77 Million In COVID Stimulus Funds

The County Schools have outlined how $77.3 million in COVID stimulus funds will be spent.
The items include $25 million toward construction of a new facility for Tyner High/Middle School and $5 million toward renovations for the new CSLA campus.
The schools will spend $17,178,871 for after school tutoring and Summer Reach programs. That will include ESL support and newcomer classes.
Also, $6.5 million will go for a differentiated pay plan for Promise and Hope schools through June 2024.
The schools will also spend:
$3,675,000 million for instruction devices for students
$2.7 million for $500 retention bonuses for employees returning for the 2021-2022 school year
$1 million for Camp K through June 2024
$1 million for five elementary instruction coaches
Other items include;
$200,000 for a Power App software tool
$330,000 for an Application Developer for customized software
$300,000 for software to track employee professional development
$757,000 for 10 Virtual School teachers
$656,302 for two Grow your Own imbedded teacher coaches
$340,000 for MathiaFlex
$535,000 for consultant literacy support
$500,000 for Parent University
$550,000 for teacher stipends for site-based professional development
$463,328 for substitutes to support planning during the school day
$400,000 for five truancy specialists
$617,250 for math acceleration support
$467,900 for three tech support positions
$470,000 for tutors
$470,000 for interventionists
$225,000 for a staff accountant
$241,000 for an IT Help Desk coordinator
$252,000 for overtime and supplements for financial staff
$500,000 for eight COVID case managers
$450,000 for two ESL coaches for Missionary Ridge
The funding for the programs runs through June 2024.