Police Blotter: Man's Weber Grill Fires Up Too Much On First Use; Couple With Dogs At BODE Asked To Leave

A man on Latitude Circle said his Weber grill caught fire and was completely destroyed. He said he followed the directions on the instruction booklet, which was to turn the grill on high for approximately 30 minutes upon first time use. He said after approximately 10 minutes the entire grill was engulfed in flames. The man was able to turn off the gas to stop the fire from causing damage to his back porch. The total loss came to $900. The rear porch was not damaged by the fire, only the grill suffered damage. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene to assess the cause of the fire.



* * *

Police were called to Broomsedge Trail on a call of a disorder. A woman and her boyfriend were able to come to the conclusion that they had gotten into a verbal argument but never escalated to being physical.



* * *

A woman on Judy Ann Drive told police she broke up with her boyfriend. She wanted police to stand by while she packed her belongings into her vehicle. The woman said there was a verbal disorder but nothing further. She left without further issue.

* * *

Police did a bar check at Sweet Melissa's at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. No infractions were found by officers.

* * *

A man on Sunset Terrace told police he believes he heard someone in the apartment under him. He said he thinks it was the man who was evicted from the property and that he broke into the apartment below. Officers checked the residence and found no signs of forced entry or someone being in the apartment.

* * *

Police were called to Reliable Lawn Care at 203 Workman Road where they were told a truck had been stolen as well as five leaf blowers, two weed eaters, and three car batteries. The complainant was unable to give serial numbers or any additional information for the items stolen. The batteries were cut from two of the other landscaping trucks on the fenced lot of the business and the lawn equipment was taken from the unlocked truck beds. Officers spoke to an employee who had footage of the theft which took place around 3:30 a.m. The suspect seems to have entered underneath a fence belonging to a adjacent business (Valley Machine) behind Reliable Lawn Care and then was able to cut the fence of Reliable Lawn Care. The camera footage shows a white male, medium build, wearing a gray shirt and a blue hat, enter a Ford F350 truck with a black landscape bed on the back and moments later drive it through the fence closest to the side of the building causing extensive damage to the six foot chain link fence. The truck was entered into NCIC. There was also a flashlight, possibly belonging to the suspect, with no identifying prints. The neighboring business (Valley Machine) may have additional camera surveillance.

* * *

An employee at Mapco at 9101 Lee Hwy. told police a black male attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase cigarettes and lottery tickets. The employee said when he told the customer the money was fake, the customer replied he got it from his bank and quickly walked out of the store without any merchandise. The counterfeit money was taken and turned into the CPD Property Division.

* * *

A man on North Chamberlain Avenue told police his daughter has been coming to his house starting verbal disorders. At the time of the officer's arrival the daughter was gone.

* * *

A woman on Bonnie Drive reported she got into a verbal argument with her husband. The officer spoke with the husband who also reported the same. The husband agreed to leave the residence for a while to allow things to settle down. No further police assistance was needed.

* * *

A woman was staying on Mitchell Avenue when her bicycle was stolen. She told police she will see if they have anything on video footage and will update the report if they find anything.

* * *

An officer saw a man walking on the side of Cummings Highway. This particular part of the roadway is very narrow and dangerous for pedestrian travel. Police made contact with the man who said he was trying to get to Lookout Valley. Police placed the man in the patrol vehicle for his safety due to the traffic conditions. He showed a warrant out of Walker County but it was not extraditable. Police gave the man a ride to the Mapco at 200 Browns Ferry Road.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at 300 Montessori Way. They found a man who appeared to be homeless sleeping under an awning on the property of the school. He said he has just been lying there as it rained earlier, and had not attempted to enter the building. After checking all outer doors and windows that were accessible, and not enclosed by a fence, no broken glass or open doors could be found. The man was asked to leave, to which he complied.

* * *

A man on Patterson Road called police to say someone stole his Glock 23 from his vehicle overnight. He said there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Pan Gap Circle said when she returned from vacationing in Florida she noticed her 2015 Polaris XP 1000 was stolen. She still has the key to the ATV. She could not provide the VIN number so the ATV was not entered into NCIC as of now. Police let the woman know that when she is able to get the VIN to call back and then police would be able to put it into NCIC. Police did have dispatch BOLO the vehicle out.

* * *

A woman on Tacoa Avenue said sometime during the night someone broke into her 2011 Honda Pilot and stole her purse and the contents of it. She said she thought her vehicle was locked, but found no damage to it.

* * *

A woman called police to say her Surge Master Card was stolen from Popeye’s in East Ridge recently and it was then used in several illegal charges. She said all the charges were done on one day and three of them were in Chattanooga. One of them was at Wine & Spirits for $162.75 and the other two were at Speedway Chattanooga # 07114 - $46.25 and Beni’s Cubano Chattanooga - $10.87. She's not sure about the exact locations of the other two charges and she has no idea who’s doing this. She said she will call back with more information about exact locations once she gets it.

* * *

A man told police over the phone he had ordered an Asus laptop to his home on East 17th Street and it was stolen off his porch when it was delivered. He said he did not know who took it and he did not currently have the serial number, but would call back to update the report.

* * *

Police were called to BODE Chattanooga at 730 Chestnut St. The general manager said there had been complaints of barking from the room occupied by a man and woman and that dogs were not allowed in the building. The general manager called the man several times and informed him that dogs were not allowed and that they needed to leave. During the phone call, the general manager said the man told him, "Why don't you come down here so I can break your face?" The general manager did not have direct contact with either the man or woman until officers arrived on scene. He did not wish to press any charges. Both the man and woman, upon making contact with the officers, stated that they were both checking out and leaving. Both individuals corroborated the general manager's story, but said that they did not explicitly threaten him. Both left and the general manager requested a memo. He was provided with a complaint card.