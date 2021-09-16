Rossville Man Charged In June Ridgeland High School Vandalism

A thirty-six year old Rossville man has been charged and arrested in the June 14 vandalism of Ridgeland High School, 2478 Happy Valley Road in Rossville, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Andrew Daniel Brown of Rossville was booked at the Walker County Detention facility on Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property first degree.



An incident report at the time of the damage showed that windows were broken and fixtures were spray painted, the Sheriff said. The damage totaled more than $1,700.



Brown will appear in Walker County Superior Court at a date to be determined.





