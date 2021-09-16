Reward Offered In Investigation Of Flag Vandalism In Whitfield County

 Thursday, September 16, 2021 74.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism and theft of American flags and POW flags displayed near the Whitfield County Courthouse on Sept. 11. The flags, part of the American Legion’s “Avenue of Flags” display that coincides with national holidays including Patriots Day and Independence Day, were found on Saturday morning in disarray, thrown into trees or bushes, with some damaged or stolen. 

The Dalton Police Department began investigating the vandalism incident on Saturday when it was reported to patrol officers. A review of video evidence from the courthouse and the adjacent BB&T parking deck indicates that on Friday night, Sept. 10, several vehicles arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m. and drove to the top level of the deck. Several individuals stayed on the top level of the parking deck for more than an hour, hanging out and playing ball. Most of these people left before midnight.

At approximately 2 a.m., there were three vehicles remaining as several people were on skateboards on top of the deck. At this point, three other people arrived on foot at the parking deck. The people went down the stairs at this point and ran to the south side of the deck where they began to throw flags into trees. It does not appear that all individuals present participated. One person in a light-colored hoodie was recorded back in the parking deck skateboarding with a flag over his shoulder.

There are nine flags which are still missing. The approximate value of the stolen and damaged flags is about $800. Investigators are releasing pictures of the three vehicles that were present at the time of the vandalism incident as well as the surveillance image of the suspect skateboarding with the flag over his shoulder. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was present at the parking deck either earlier in the evening or during the incident even if they were not involved. The investigation indicates that not everyone present participated in vandalism.

Anyone with information or who knows who was present during this incident or who recognizes the vehicles in the surveillance images is asked to contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.


September 16, 2021

AG Slatery Challenges Legal Basis Of COVID Vaccination/Testing Mandate

September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021

Jonathan Miller, 37, Convicted On 2 Counts Of Child Molestation In Catoosa County


In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III expresses serious concerns about the legality of a recently announced nationwide vaccination and testing ... (click for more)

Jonathan William Miller, 37, was convicted on Tuesday, in a Catoosa County Superior Court of two counts of child molestation against a 12-year-old family member. For years, Miller sexually ... (click for more)



AG Slatery Challenges Legal Basis Of COVID Vaccination/Testing Mandate

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III expresses serious concerns about the legality of a recently announced nationwide vaccination and testing requirement for COVID-19. According to the President’s plan, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would mandate all private employers with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Process Lessons Learned From Pittsburgh Loss

Operating on the premise there’s much to be gained from a loss, Josh Heupel was especially observant this week. Tennessee’s first-year head football coaching watched every move his players made following last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Everything from their attentiveness in meetings to their competitiveness on the practice field was scrutinized. Did they process the result ... (click for more)


