 Friday, September 17, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Janet Hinds Trial Starts Monday With Jury From Nashville

Friday, September 17, 2021

A Nashville jury has been selected to hear the trial of the former Soddy Daisy postmaster who is charged in the traffic death of rookie Chattanooga Police officer Nicholas Galinger.

The trial of Janet Hinds will be in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.

Police said Officer Galinger was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Ms. Hinds as he was inspecting an overflowing manhole cover on a darkened Hamill Road in February 2019.

Officer Galinger was originally from Cincinnati. 

There was testimony earlier that Ms. Hinds had had drinks at a restaurant near Ringgold prior to heading home along Hamill Road.  She was not taken into custody for several days and briefly went on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

An officer looking for a vehicle with front end damage spotted her car in her driveway.

The jury includes 11 women and five men.

 


September 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2021

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation

September 16, 2021

Walker County Planning Commission Goes Along With New Tiny Homes Ordinance; Balks At 7 Homes On A Private Drive


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ... (click for more)

The Walker County, Ga., Planning Commission on Thursday went along with a new ordinance allowing tiny homes as a conditional use. The panel, however, balked at allowing seven homes on a private ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON 1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Hamilton County Coalition. That night the unannounced visits to businesses that sell beer took place in the Lookout Valley area. Nine businesses were tested that night and the violation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win Over Braves, 4-2

Matt Lloyd put the barrel on the ball and flung the pitch all the way into the centerfield wall as the three stationary baserunners began their mad dashes around the infield diamond. Lorenzo Cedrola was the first to score, and Wilson Garcia followed behind him. Third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz sprinted home and tried to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The throw ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors