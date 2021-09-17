 Friday, September 17, 2021 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Soddy Daisy Resident "Scared To Death" Airbnb Will Go Next Door; Dayton Boulevard Paving Project Comes In $900,000 Over Budget

Friday, September 17, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Lifelong resident of Soddy Daisy Eric Booker came to the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night asking for help. He said he has invested in a home around the lake. The house next door to his has recently sold to an out-of-town investor, he said, and “I am scared to death that it is being turned into an Airbnb.” Work is being done on the house now, and Mr. Booker wanted assurances from the commissioners that a permit would not be given to the new owner of the house, which would allow a short-term rental there.

 

The neighborhood is zoned R-1, Single Family Residential, not for a hotel, which is basically what an Airbnb is, he said.

Especially since it has the extra value of being on the lake, and believes the city will see a growing number of applications. He is anticipating that there will be multiple cars blocking the roads bringing many people to crowd into the house, and partying all night long. That would allow strangers to be five feet from his porch, he said.

 

In researching Airbnbs, he said, different cities have different protections in place for its citizens. Chattanooga will only allow the short-term rentals in specified zones, and if there are objections from four residents nearby the property, the commissioners have the ability to deny a permit. He asked the commissioners to put similar restrictions in place in Soddy Daisy to protect his family and the subdivision.

 

Commissioner Gene Shipley said he did not think that was a bad idea. He said he did not know any of the board members who would like to have a short-term rental next door to their house. Mayor Rick Nunley said problems are not exclusive to short-term rentals - some houses that are rented long term end up being a public nuisance. He told Mr. Booker that he appreciated his concern and that the ordinance is what gives the commissioners the ability to control the rentals and revoke permits.

 

City Attorney Sam Elliott will add wording to the ordinance regarding restrictions to short-term rentals. The additions he will make to the ordinance will then be considered and accepted or rejected by the commissioners.  Attorney Elliott also remarked that there is a presumption legally, that people can do what they want with their property. The city cannot hold off on issuing a permit unless the ordinance is amended.

 

The commissioners passed a resolution which established a policy for deannexation from the city. This is just a guideline, said Attorney Elliott. The council would make the final decision on any deannexation request.

 

Commissioners authorized making an application for the Public Entity Partners’ Driver Safety Matching grant program. The money received will go toward reimbursing the city for in-car cameras that have already been ordered. Other help to pay for them comes from a TSO grant and the sales of surplus equipment.

 

City Manager Burt Johnson gave the commission bad news about the paving project on Dayton Pike. The city put the work out to bid and received just one proposal. That bid was for $4.4 million - much higher than the $3.5 million the city received in the form of a grant for this paving. Mr. Johnson said that $1 million of the bid price was for guardrails. The cost for guardrails has increased from $25 to $60 per foot. The commissioners agreed with the recommendation to reject the resurfacing bid and wait until the spring. During that time, prices will be monitored and there will be a new request for bids in the spring. Guardrails will be removed from the plans and will be replaced as the city is able.

 

The cost of dispatch consoles has also increased since they were included in the budget. The cost of the software has gone from $130,000 to $155,000. A recently sold transport van brought $9,000 that will be used to help pay for the increase.

 

The mayor was authorized to sign a contract for communications  with Motorola.

 

City Manager Johnson announced that the Farmers market fall festival will be taking place October 2 at the park around Poe’s Tavern. There will  be a lot of vendors, games and blow-ups as well as live music, he said.

 

The Soddy Daisy Chamber of Commerce wants to hold a grand reopening / ribbon cutting during their lunch meeting on Friday, October 22, said Mayor Rick Nunley after attending a chamber meeting on Thursday.


September 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2021

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON 1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win Over Braves, 4-2

Matt Lloyd put the barrel on the ball and flung the pitch all the way into the centerfield wall as the three stationary baserunners began their mad dashes around the infield diamond. Lorenzo Cedrola was the first to score, and Wilson Garcia followed behind him. Third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz sprinted home and tried to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The throw ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors