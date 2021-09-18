Police Blotter: Woman Leaves Cat Inside Hot Car; Man Won't Walk On Sidewalk Because Of Its Cracks

Police responded to the Publix, 400 N. Market St., for a cat locked inside a vehicle not running. A woman told police she observed the plight of the cat and began contacting McKamey. She said the cat had been in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes before the owner returned. Police spoke with the cat's owner, who said she was inside Great Clips for no more than 20-25 minutes before returning to her vehicle. Police told the woman it was way too hot outside to leave an animal inside a vehicle not running and a report was being made concerning this incident.



* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a Jeep Compass, TN tag, parked on the sidewalk at 647 E. 11th St.. The vehicle was run, found to not be stolen and stickered to be towed within 48 hours.



* * *



An assistant manager at 4900 Brainerd Road told police there were several individuals on the property that were causing issues with customers. When police arrived, the individuals were no longer on the property.



* * *



A woman on East Main Street told police her 2016 Mercedes was parked behind her residence and locked. She said sometime between 2 and 10:30 a.m. someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse and its contents. She said there was no damage to her vehicle and she does not know how the person gained entry.



* * *



A business owner at 5953 Brainerd Road told police he would like a person who was sleeping there, banned from the property. Police spoke with the man after waking him up. He was made aware of owner's wishes and police told him that he could go to jail if he returns to the property.



* * *



Police responded to a shoplifting at 345 Northgate Mall Dr. Mall Security told police about two females who had shoplifted from Burlington. The women were detained and the merchandise was recovered. Burlington chose not to prosecute. Mall Security trespassed the women from the property.



* * *



A man on Manor Road told police that a roommate who recently moved out of his residence did not get all of his belongings before leaving. He said he he did not want the belongings there and demanded the ex-roommate get them out. The officer explained to him that police could not forcefully make the person get the belongings out of the residence and he would have to give them sufficient time to do so.



* * *



An investigator notified the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division of property damage to his Chrysler 300 (unmarked/undercover vehicle). He said the vehicle was parked on the back lot of the Police Service Center when the damage occurred. The investigator said he was in the office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. the day before. He observed the damage that morning and made contact with the Traffic Division to report it. The vehicle suffered a door ding approximately two inches in size on the driver's side rear door. At the time of notification, police observed white paint transfer along with the dent. No other information is available.



* * *



A disorder was reported at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. The owner wanted two homeless people to leave the premises. He did not want them trespassed; he just wanted them to leave. Police spoke to one of them and told him that the owner wanted him to leave. At his request, police gave him a ride to America's Best Value Inn on Lee Highway.

* * *



The manager at Huddle House, 5611 Brainerd Road, told police that one of her employees received a counterfeit $20 bill. She said she is uncertain who used the bill. Police will take the $20 bill to Property.



* * *



A woman at 960 Highway 27 southbound told police that someone threw a bottle out of their vehicle while she was traveling on Highway 27. She said the bottle struck her windshield, causing an approximate six-inch crack.



* * *



Police were called to an RV with property damage from slipping off the roadway in a sharp curve at 700 Ochs Hwy. The owner called Doug Yates Towing prior to police arrival and the vehicle was pulled back onto the roadway then driven away. The RV had damage to the rear passenger side.



* * *



A man on Cooley Street told police that he found a bike that appeared to be stolen in a ditch nearby. He said he wished to turn the bike over to police. At the time, the only car in district did not have a bike rack or room to take the bike to property. Police told the man they would return to get the bike when they were able.



* * *



While on patrol, police found a 2017 Ram 1500 truck with TN tag parked in the 3900 block of Jasmine Street. This vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County, and was recently described as a suspect vehicle from a felonious incident at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Due to this, the vehicle was towed to CPD Property for further crime scene processing. The owner was notified by dispatch of the vehicle's recovery, and the vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen.



* * *



Police responded to a verbal disorder on Cypress Street Court. A woman there told police that a man slapped the backseat window of her vehicle. The man said he did not commit this act and has instructed the woman to leave him alone. He showed police where she had texted him multiple times and he had blocked her from multiple other numbers. The woman said she has the same issues with him. Police instructed both of them to cease any further communication with each other to avoid any future incidents. Both said they would comply with police instructions.



* * *



A disorder was reported on Sharp Street. A man told police that they needed to speak with the people out front. Police spoke with a man out front who said that nothing was going on. Officers spoke with the man who called in and he said he wanted the man out front to stay quiet. Everyone agreed to remain quiet and leave each other alone.



* * *



A Mercury Cab driver on Hickory Valley Road told police a man refused to pay for the services provided after he gave him a ride to that location. Police spoke with the man who said he was trying to get the money to pay the driver. A few minutes later, the man was given money by his cousin, who was on site, and he was then able to pay for the services provided.



* * *



A man was reported dumpster diving at MYE Notary Signings, 410 W 25th St. Police identified the man and he did not show any extraditable warrants. He was asked to leave and did so without issues.



* * *



A woman on E. 20th Street told police that her Nissan Versa had been stolen. She said the GPS placed it around 2129 E. 27th St. Officers arrived in the area and were able to locate the vehicle. Officers were able to get in touch with the woman and she was able to come to her vehicle and have the tire changed, and was able to drive it away. There is no suspect information in regards to this auto theft.

* * *



One of the staff members at a dialysis clinic at 2300 E. 23rd St. said that a white male in a maroon robe or jacket had refused to leave and was yelling at him. This same staff member pointed out that this man, later identified, had left headed west. Officers found the man approximately one block west walking in the road, and reminded him to please stay on the sidewalk. The man argued with officers about cracks in the sidewalk, and they again reminded him to not walk in the street.