Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, WILLIAM CORTNEY

1474 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY

953 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ANGEL, MISTY SKY

610 KATHY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAKER, JOHN MARKUM

202 PINEHURST AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERRY, SYDNEY BAILEY

1306 UNDERWOOD ST APT 207 DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED,FOR (DUI)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BRINTON, TAEGAN

5613 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37215

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

36 W 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY

4124 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CONSTANT, REGINAL

1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APR 1315 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

CRIDER, DWIGHT SHAWDAL

2753 RIVER ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DAVIS, ANTIONE MAURCE

1107 OVERLOOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE

1306 WEST END AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (OXYXODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

2631 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083029

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ERVIN, CHRISTOPHER BENARD

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064405

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FISHER, PHILLIP RANDALL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

FRANCISCO, JOSEPH DUANE

4607 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH

7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDEN, JEREMY WADE

7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

2010 PORTLAND STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

---

HEARD, WILLIAM HALE

110 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031536

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HERKLEY, TRESTON DEVONTA

700 GILLISPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

---

IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH

HOMELESS /712 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE

3343 Pinewood Ave, Apt A Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KIRK, DIMESHA MESHAWN

4106 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LAMB, JEFFERY PETE

3212 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113927

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE

3918 GRAVE AVE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI (5512131)

---

MOORE, EDWARD LEE

113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

MOORE, KEIOSHA NASHAY

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MORGAN, DANIEL LEE

207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE

1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PIERCE, RAVEN ASHLYNN

198 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

POWELL, ERIKA K

1916 WISTERIA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON

1407 E 28TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SIMS, SAMUEL RAY

4328 SPRINGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

---

SISCO, JENNIFER LOUISE

730 11TH AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, EDDIE LEE

1212 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071910

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SPENCE, IZIK

2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

VARNON, JERRY

408 MAGNOLIA VALE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVER'S LICENSE(ALIAS CAPIAS

---

WASP, JACOB

5323 COUNTY ROAD 38 HANCEVILLE, 35077

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH

---

WATTS, KAITLIN DEANGELA

1209 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

---

WILLIAMS, TERRI M

116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)