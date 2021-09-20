 Monday, September 20, 2021 71.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Monday, September 20, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

September 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

September 20, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 20, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence In Killing Outside Dalton Pub


A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 26-year-old Chattanooga man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a killing outside a Dalton, Ga., pub. Devon Rapheal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Visiting North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors