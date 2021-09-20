September 20, 2021
A 26-year-old Chattanooga man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a killing outside a Dalton, Ga., pub.
Devon Rapheal ... (click for more)
A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)
It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten.
While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention.
As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs.
John L. Odom
Ooltewah ... (click for more)
The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same
Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)
The whistle blew three times.
The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played.
And so ... (click for more)
The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)