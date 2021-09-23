 Thursday, September 23, 2021 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Bounty Hunter Gang Member Caught In East Ridge After Police Pursuit

Thursday, September 23, 2021
Brandon Lebron Rakestraw
Brandon Lebron Rakestraw

Police said a validated gang member is facing multiple charges after a pursuit that began at College Hill Courts and ended in East Ridge.

Brandon Lebron Rakestraw, 25, is charged with theft over $1,000, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during a felony, drug possession, excessive motor vehicle noise, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said the Gang Unit attempted to make a stop on a raised black Chevy Tahoe, but it refused to stop and endangered citizens in the vicinity of College Hill Courts. 

At one point, the vehicle stopped and a black male got out of the passenger side and ran off.

The driver, Rakestraw, was finally apprehended at 3601 Weldon Lane in East Ridge.

Police said Rakestraw is a validated Bounty Hunter gang member.


Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase?

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what's going on downtown and why isn't that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn

Roy Exum: Yes, I've Been There

The email comes my way from a nurse at Erlanger Hospital: "I wanted to thank you for the columns you have written recently regarding the need to get vaccinated. If people could see the COVID-affected patients that I see every day in the hospital I believe they would run to the nearest health department to get the vaccine. It is the worst thing I have ever seen. Watching young, previously

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn't take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee's Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual responses by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska.

AT&T Field To Host Tennessee Vols Baseball Vs. Georgia State On Oct. 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school


