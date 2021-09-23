Bounty Hunter Gang Member Caught In East Ridge After Police Pursuit

Police said a validated gang member is facing multiple charges after a pursuit that began at College Hill Courts and ended in East Ridge.

Brandon Lebron Rakestraw, 25, is charged with theft over $1,000, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during a felony, drug possession, excessive motor vehicle noise, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said the Gang Unit attempted to make a stop on a raised black Chevy Tahoe, but it refused to stop and endangered citizens in the vicinity of College Hill Courts.

At one point, the vehicle stopped and a black male got out of the passenger side and ran off.

The driver, Rakestraw, was finally apprehended at 3601 Weldon Lane in East Ridge.

Police said Rakestraw is a validated Bounty Hunter gang member.