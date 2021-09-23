Erlanger President Jackson Gets Raise To $806,000

Erlanger’s Board of Trustees approved a "market adjustment" for the President and CEO Thursday evening, adjusting Dr. William Jackson’s annual salary to $806,000.

The board said Dr. Jackson "has successfully led the organization during the past two years, a period stressed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure as president and CEO, Dr. Jackson has been steadfast and remained focused on Erlanger’s priorities - our physicians and associates, provision of exceptional care in a safe environment, and financial stewardship."

When determining his compensation two years ago, due to the financial challenges Erlanger was facing, Dr. Jackson and the board mutually agreed to a lower-than-market-rate salary for the position based on independent salary information, it was stated.

Officials said, "The board recognized that a market adjustment would be necessary at some point in the future and believe now is the appropriate time to proceed with this adjustment."



Linda Moss Mines, chair of the Erlanger Board of Trustees said, “The board fully supports Dr. Jackson and his vision for the organization and his ability to execute Erlanger’s business plan. During his two years, he has initiated a transformation of the organization, promoting quality and access to care while understanding the necessary balance between short- and long-term implications to decisions.”