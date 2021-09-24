 Friday, September 24, 2021 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

6 Juveniles Arrested For Theft And Shooting Of K9 Joker To Be Detained Until Hearing

Friday, September 24, 2021

Six juveniles (ages 13-17 years old), who were arrested for their criminal involvement in auto burglaries and shooting of BCSO K9 Joker, attended an arraignment hearing on Friday. They were ordered to be held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center until their detention hearing next Thursday.

Prior to their arraignment, the Cleveland Police Department charged them with 15 counts of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, and felony evading arrest. They were also charged with theft over $10,000, conspiracy to commit theft Over $10,000, and attempted intentional killing of an animal by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. 

 


September 24, 2021

East Ridge Celebrating Its 100th Birthday This Saturday

September 24, 2021

Hamilton County Reports 2 More Deaths From Virus, 143 New Cases

September 24, 2021

Georgia Has 126 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,236 New Cases


The city of East Ridge will be celebrating its centennial on Saturday at Camp Jordan beginning at 8 a.m. with a 5K marathon and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m. Throughout the day there will be ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 143 new positive cases, down from 174 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,893. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,991. There are 3,236 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)



East Ridge Celebrating Its 100th Birthday This Saturday

The city of East Ridge will be celebrating its centennial on Saturday at Camp Jordan beginning at 8 a.m. with a 5K marathon and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m. Throughout the day there will be a market with 90 vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, games, family activities and live music from six bands. On Oct. 5 the city will also host the National Night Out, to promote partnerships ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Reports 2 More Deaths From Virus, 143 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 143 new positive cases, down from 174 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,893. The death total is at 613. The deaths was reported to be two women, one black and one white, one age 51-60 and the other was age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase? - And Response

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn * * * The answer is that tax exemptions for these projects have been given out freely and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Degradation Of Nurses

Debbie Moore-Black, is a registered nurse whose blogs regularly appear on the medical news website, KevinMD.com. With the unearthly demands of COVID and historic lack of concern for the nursing populace, she wrote this week on the degradation and the devaluation of the nation’s nursing force. Perhaps we should all listen: * * * TIME WILL TELL IF LESSONS WILL BE LEARNED ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Notes: Tennessee At Florida

Tennessee hits the road for the first time this season with a showdown against SEC East rival Florida in primetime on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Vols are coming off a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday as they look to spring the upset against the 11th-ranked Gators. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)


