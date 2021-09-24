6 Juveniles Arrested For Theft And Shooting Of K9 Joker To Be Detained Until Hearing

Six juveniles (ages 13-17 years old), who were arrested for their criminal involvement in auto burglaries and shooting of BCSO K9 Joker, attended an arraignment hearing on Friday. They were ordered to be held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center until their detention hearing next Thursday.

Prior to their arraignment, the Cleveland Police Department charged them with 15 counts of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, and felony evading arrest. They were also charged with theft over $10,000, conspiracy to commit theft Over $10,000, and attempted intentional killing of an animal by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.