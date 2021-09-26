Man, 45, Shot In Brainerd After Altercation; Ryan Calloway Sought

A 45-year-old man was shot on Saturday afternoon in Brainerd.
Police are looking for 28-year-old Ryan Calloway in the incident.
At approximately 5:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a residence in the 5300 block of Old Mission Road on a report of a Person Shot.
- Upon arrival, Officers located a victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and rendered aid.
- The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
- Police learned that just prior to the shooting that the victim and suspect were engaged in a physical altercation.
- It was also determined the parties involved are known to each other.
- Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
- CPD has secured warrants on the suspect for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Attempted Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
- Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.