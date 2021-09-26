Clfiton Man Arrested And Charged In Shooting Death Of Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Clifton man in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County Deputy.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the on-duty homicide of a Hardin County deputy that occurred Saturday evening.

Initial information indicates that just after 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Todd Alan Stricklin, 48, who was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Stricklin to drop the weapon, but he refused. As another Hardin County deputy approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him. The deputy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search. A few hours later, Stricklin was located and taken into custody by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On Sunday morning, TBI agents obtained an arrest warrant for Stricklin, charging him one count of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.