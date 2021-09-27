Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, September 27, 2021 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, September 27, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

September 27, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 27, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Finds Eggs And Mashed Potatoes In Yard; Pipe With Wires Isn't A Bomb

September 27, 2021

Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Finds Eggs And Mashed Potatoes In Yard; Pipe With Wires Isn't A Bomb

A man on Marijon Drive called police saying when he got up in the morning he found some unbroken eggs in his yard and one broken egg with instant mashed potatoes on the roadway. He said he did not locate any damage on his property and was unaware of any neighbors who may have been vandalized. He said his daughter had been having issues with another girl at school but was unsure ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wary Of Booster Shots

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced they’ll start administering the COVID-19 booster shot today but after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on “Face the Nation” yesterday, I am not as sold on the Pfizer booster as I had hoped I would be. Not only do I think the process has been too hurried, the CDC is purposely vague and I’m looking at this as “wait-and-see.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Freshmen Lead Mocs Soccer Over VMI 2-0

Freshmen Sylvie Keck and Kelly Tuerff each found the back of the net Sunday afternoon to give the Chattanooga soccer team a 2-0 win over VMI in Southern Conference action at the UTC Sports Complex. “We’re proud of them taking their chance,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Sylvie’s goal was fantastic. Kelly took her goal really well in the second half. Delighted with those ... (click for more)

Vols Fall To Florida, 38-14, In SEC Opener

Trailing by only three at halftime, Tennessee was outscored 21-0 in the second half, falling to No. 11 Florida, 38-14, in its Southeastern Conference opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday evening. Hendon Hooker completed 13-of-23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while a balanced rushing attack of Jabari Small , Tiyon Evans and Hooker ran for 148 yards. The ... (click for more)


