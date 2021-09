Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 20-26:

WOODS RONYALE ANTONIO B/M 51 MISD LPD NO LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAG

BURDICK TORIE AHBRAIL W/F 30 MISD DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FTML

SNOWDEN COBY ALLEN W/M 30 MISD DEAL (RPD) LOITERING, OBSTRUCTION (M), GIVING FALSE NAME

BASTAIN LORI KATHERINE W/F 51 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MINOR COURTNEY RANDI W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

DAVIS JEREMIAH WILLIAM W/M 23 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING, VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER, OBSTRUCTION

WINTERS LEBRON CHARLES W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BARRETT SHANNON JUANITA W/F 48 FELONY SMALL THEFT BY TAKING

TUCKER JACLYN KACEE W/F 37 FELONY DTF PURCHASE, POSS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SALE MARIJUANA

WINGFIELD JEFFREY DONALD W/M 31 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON DUI, NO REGISTRATION

NICHOLS JACOB WILLIAM W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON AGG ASSAULT (FVA)

PANKOWSKI TIM ALAN w/m 64 MISD OFFICER MAROON DUI

MINOR MICHAEL TODD W/M 20 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DUI

MOEN MALISSA ESTELLE W/F 55 HOLD FOR DRUG COURT

MOORE RONNY LEBRON W/M 46 MISD OFFICER BARRETT DESTROY/CONCEAL/REMOVE SECURITY INTEREST

WARE PHILLIP EDWARD B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HIXSON CHARLES ALLEN W/M 26 OFFICER SCHRADER

HUMPHREY KARISA MATTA W/F 28 MISD OFFICER COKER DUI

MOORE KEVIN DERRICK W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER COKER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 4TH OFFENCE

COOK SR TIMOTHY MILES W/M 61 FELONY DURHAM SUSPENDED LICENSE, FTML, PAROLE VIOLATION

FUNK ANTHONY MICHAEL W/M 26 WICK DOC TRANSIT/TRANSPORT

SWIER JOHN MICHAEL W/M 44 WICK DOC TRANSIT/TRANSPORT

CODIE SHINE BRUCE W/M 30 WICK DOC TRANSIT/TRANSPORT

SMITH BENJAMIN MICHAEL W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MAROON OBSTRUCTION (MISD), WARRANT X2 (MISD)

COLEY SHANNON DENISE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER MAROON POSS.

SCH 4

MIRANDA JORGE LUIS RIVERA W/M 38 ----------- OFFICER COKER HOLD FOR COBB COUNTY

HARRISON DIEGO MONTREAL W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING (MV)

SMITH NANCY ANN B/F 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER POSS. OF METH, FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF CRIME

HALL JACKIE RAY W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

DAVIS BECKY MARIE W/F 41 FELONY DTF POSSESSION OF HEOIN WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING HEROIN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

TAYLOR MICHAEL ZACKERY W/M 34 FELONY DTF POSSESSION OF HEOIN WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING HEROIN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

COKER HEATHER ANN W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS HOLD FOR PARDONS AND PAROLES

VESS SARA NICOLE W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY WARRANT

HARRIS ARTERIOUS TRENDALLE B/M 30 MISD OFFICER CARTER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS FVA

STEWART LAVON CURTIS B/M 35 -------- OFFICER MANN RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

ROBERTS ROY BRANDON W/M 35 MISD OFFICER DURHAM BATTERY FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS X2, BATTERY

HEWITT TAYLOR DESIREE W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS WARRANT

ALRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER WILLET HOLD FOR COURT

HANCOCK ROY GENE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER WILLET HOLD FOR COURT

FRAISHER FLOYD TIMOTHY W/M 53 FELONY OFFICER WILLET HOLD FOR COURT

GOODWIN TRACY LAMAR B/M 32 FELONY DADE COUNTY RETURN FROM COURT

YOUNG JAMES EDWARD W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

JOHNSON JAMES DOUGLAS W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

SIDEL MICHAEL EDWARD W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

ISHER PHILLIP RANDALL W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

SCOTT TERRY LE ALLEN W/M 48 MISD OFFICER SPORUSE DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

GENTRY WILLIAM PATRICK W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

EICH JACOB CHARLES W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER MILLER WARRANT

CHASE WILLIAM CLIFFORD W/M 52 MISD OFFICER COOK HIT AND RUN

HARRIS ARTERIOUS TRENDALLE B/M 30 MISD OFFICER ALFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOPEZ LEANARDO ROSAS W/M 44 MISD JONES DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

HUCKABEY MICHAEL QUYN W/M 24 F BARKLEY POSS SCHED 4

ROGERS CHAD ADRIAN W/M 35 MISD MAROON HIT AND RUN, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

WOOD TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 42 F CAMP WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

MINOR BRADLEY KENDALL W/M 21 TURNED HIMSELF IN PER RAMOS

SHARP ANGELA DELANE W/F 49 MISD HOUSER DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

APPLEBERRY DOMINIQUE NATASHA B/F 30 MISD CLARK DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

BANKS TYLER JOURDAIN B/M 24 MISD MANNING WARRANT MISD

ZINNA AUSTIN TYLER W/M 20 MISD MANNING DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

LATHEM APRIL LYNN W/F 37 F HEGWOOD POSS METH

TAPP MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 56 F HEGWOOD WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS METH

WILEY DENNIS HAMILTON W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON DUI, POSS OF METH, FLEEING

DAVIS KAYDEN CHASE W/M 17 MISD OFFICER MANNING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

HICKMAN NICHOLIS DEWAYNE W/M 17 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

COOK ADIEN JAMES W/M 17 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

MELVILLA CHARLES FRANK W/M 64 MISD OFFICER HINCH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BONNIE MICHAEL ALFRED JR W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON POSS OF MARIJUANAS

CAMPELL TIFFANY STARR W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD POSS OF METH, THIFT BY TAKING, RECKLESS DRIVING, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND

PENSON JAMES LEE W/M 24 MISD OFFICER TERRY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BLAYLOCK LACEY LYN W/F 36 MISD OFFICER GREEN SHOPLIFTING

GRAHAM HOWARD NICK W/M 59 MISD OFFICER HOUSER NO INSURANCE

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV MISD OFFICER DURHAM JUV

LEE AUSTIN DEWYNE W/M 30 F TERRY POSS METH, PROBATION VIOLATION

HILDEBRAN SIARRIA STARR W/F 32 F OFFICER MILLER WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

LETSON EMORY LESLIE W/M 34 F OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

GRISSOM BOBBIE JOE W/F 51 F DTF POSS METH

CORDELL EDWARD LEE W/M 36 F CAMP WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

MARTIN DONALD ADAM W/M 36 F CAMP WARRANT FTA

WIMLEY JAMES WILLIAMS W/M 43 M WILLIAMSON SUSPENED, NO INSURANCE

DODSON MARTHA LOUISE W/F 46 F MANNING WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

LOWE LACY LANE W/F 40 F BARKLEY VGCSA

BYRD KAYLA RENEE W/F 31 F BARKLEY VGCSA