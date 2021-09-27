 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Weather

Chattanooga's 3H Group Forms Alliance With Dothan, Ala.'s LBA Hospitality

Monday, September 27, 2021

LBA Hospitality, based in Dothan, Ala., and 3H Group, headquartered in Chattanooga, announced the formation of their new strategic alliance, which officials said "empowers LBA Hospitality and 3H Group to enlarge their respective companies while remaining focused on expansion of their hotel management platform. As evident from historic accomplishments, both companies are leaders in hospitality management and development, and this alliance sets them up for continued success as they merge their shared vision and expertise.

 

"By forming this alliance, each company can capitalize on their respective strengths.

For 3H Group, that involves concentrating on hotel development, asset management, and owner representation. For LBA Hospitality, it means expanding their award-winning third-party hotel management program throughout the United States."

 

Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group, said, “This alliance is a strategic move in our overall growth that will position our companies for the future and will allow our teams to share best practices to achieve top performance within the hospitality industry.

 

The like-minded companies "have a depth of experience in hotel management with over 90 properties in 11 states among their portfolios. 3H Group and LBA Hospitality have been recognized for their passionate company cultures with shared values of teamwork and respect for associates," it was stated.

 

“Partnering with 3H Group will propel us to achieving our business goals across the United States, and we look forward to accomplishing great things together,” said Beau Benton, president of LBA Hospitality. “LBA proudly empowers employees, and we find common ground with Hiren, the 3H Group team and their culture of respect and service.”

 

Officials said the two firms also share a history of philanthropic outreach in the communities where they work.  Employees at both firms have given countless hours and significant monetary donations to nonprofits, with overlapping areas of focus on healthcare, education, and shelter, it was stated.

 

The companies intend to retain all positions under this new relationship with plans for rapid growth across the United States and an initial focus on identifying best practices, cost advantages, and evaluating and improving efficiencies through shared technology and human resources.  3H Group and LBA Hospitality plan to share a regional office in Chattanooga as well as keep the existing corporate headquarters of LBA Hospitality in Dothan, Ala.

 

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality "is one of the leading hotel management, development and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Corporation, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners."

 

3H Group "has become a prominent and respected name in the hospitality industry since the company’s inception in 2000.  With the addition of co-working, residential, and retail endeavors, 3H Group continues to expand beyond its horizon.  Consistently internationally ranked as a top hospitality management and development company, 3H Group creates exceptional experiences for guests and business partners.  The 3H Group commitment to core values of honesty, hard work and hospitality enables the company to build and enrich communities."


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance To Have Operating Deficit; To Dip Into Reserves; Ambassadors Get Pay Boost; Pay To Homeless To Pick Up Trash Suspended

Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash


