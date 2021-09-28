Ryan Calloway, Suspect In Saturday Shooting On Old Mission Road, In Custody; Witnesses Say Fight Preceded Shooting

Witnesses said two men engaged in a physical fight inside a Brainerd residence where they both lived on Saturday before Ryan Calloway pulled a gun and shot Frederick Bailey in the thigh.

Calloway, 28, was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police responded to a residence at 5331 Old Mission Road on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and rendered aid. The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

A woman said she was on the way back from a tire store with Bailey, who had been drinking all day. She said they were arguing and, when they arrived, Bailey took the car keys from her.

She said Calloway came out and demanded that Bailey to give the keys back. She said Bailey then went in the front door and Calloway went around the back. She said when she went inside she saw them fighting in the living room.

She said the fight lasted several minutes before Calloway pulled a silver handgun from his right pocket and shot Bailey once in the right thigh. She said Bailey slumped to the floor and Calloway left the scene.

A woman who was in the back seat on the way from the tire store also told of the man and woman in the front arguing, then of Bailey grabbing the keys when they arrived at the house. She said the two men went inside and she heard an argument, then a gunshot.

The victim was initially unable to speak to investigators due to his condition.

Calloway was picked up at 6204 Talladega Ave.