Soddy Daisy Man Convicted Of Child Molestation, Sentenced To 20 Years

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

A Soddy Daisy man accused of child molestation was given a 20-year sentence, with the first 15 years to be served in prison, by Catoosa County Superior Court Judge Don Thompson after a three-day trial.

Japheth Long, 28, was charged with child molestation for an incident occurring in October 2019 at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Fort Oglethorpe. Long, who had no prior felony convictions, was staying there with the four-year-old female victim’s mother, who was in the bathroom when the crime occurred. Evidence presented at trial suggested Long and the victim’s mother had been using methamphetamine in the room. The following day, the child disclosed the abuse to her mother, and again recounted the molestation during a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center. 

During the course of the trial, in addition to testimony involving the molestation of the four-year-old victim in Fort Oglethorpe, another minor testified that in 2016, Long, who was friends with her older brother, raped her when she was 12 years old, in her California home. The California case against Long is still pending.

After a short deliberation, the jury found Long guilty of child molestation. 

LMJC District Attorney Chris Arnt commended the effort of ADA Wolfe for his diligent and dedicated work to seek justice for the little girl in this case and to ensure that Long would be held accountable for his actions.  District Attorney Arnt also noted the work of the victim witness team that worked with the young victim and her family throughout the preparation and trial.  

“Our office will always prioritize the prosecution of those who harm to our most vulnerable citizens and especially our children,” said District Attorney Arnt. He also thanked the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their work on this case.

The case was investigated by Lieutenant Gregg Cross of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case over three days. 


Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

TBI Releases 2 New Crime Publications

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing, ... (click for more)

TBI Releases 2 New Crime Publications

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center on Tuesday released two new publications, one detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee, and the other detailing violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers. Among the findings of ‘Tennessee Hate Crime 2020’: The number of offenses categories with a known bias motivation ... (click for more)

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 3 More Blacks Murdered

When seven people were shot – two fatally – in the College Hill area on Grove Street Saturday night, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly went ‘robo-caller’ and dashed out a well-worn tape that said, “Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable - the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience ... (click for more)

Mocs' McClendon Curtis Named To NCAA Oversight Committee

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eye a Saturday date with Western Carolina. In the meantime, Chattanooga native McClendon Curtis received some special news almost befitting his large frame. Curtis was appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. His term of service on the committee begins September 23, 2021 and continues through ... (click for more)

Sewanee Loses 49-27 Shootout With Hendrix

When Keegan Glaze blocked and then recovered a Hendrix punt for a Sewanee touchdown, Tigers fans in attendance had to wonder if this was to be the day the long losing streak finally ended. After concluding the first quarter leading 6-0, that fantastic scenario was appearing more and more realistic. Then Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells ended the dream. He threw for six touchdowns ... (click for more)


