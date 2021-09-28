 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

TBI Releases 2 New Crime Publications

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center on Tuesday released two new publications, one detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee, and the other detailing violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers.

Among the findings of ‘Tennessee Hate Crime 2020’:

The number of offenses categories with a known bias motivation increased from 113 in 2019 to 118 in 2020, but decreased from 2018’s total of 168.

Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 80 percent of all hate crimes in 2020.

Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry Bias accounted for 67.5 percent of reportable known bias motivation categories, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation Bias, accounting for 20 percent.

Among the findings of ‘Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2020’:

The total number of reported LEOKA incidents decreased by 4.3 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The offense of Simple Assault continues to be the highest reported LEOKA offense, with a total of 1,293 in 2020.

Zero LEOKA murders were reported in 2020.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, to provide the data necessary to produce these reports,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program that continues to give our state helpful insight on the volume and nature of crime.”

Both reports can be viewed and downloaded on the TBI’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/cjis-division/recent-publications.html.


September 28, 2021

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge

A man with a felony record who was found with a stolen motorcycle in Lookout Valley as well as a loaded handgun has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. Matthew Charles Anderson



Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing,

Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. An anonymous caller said people were fighting and had long guns and handguns. A public safety camera showed another man holding a gun in one hand and a rifle in

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been

Roy Exum: 3 More Blacks Murdered

When seven people were shot – two fatally – in the College Hill area on Grove Street Saturday night, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly went 'robo-caller' and dashed out a well-worn tape that said, "Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable - the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League ecosystem. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional

Mocs' McClendon Curtis Named To NCAA Oversight Committee

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eye a Saturday date with Western Carolina. In the meantime, Chattanooga native McClendon Curtis received some special news almost befitting his large frame. Curtis was appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. His term of service on the committee begins September 23, 2021 and continues through


