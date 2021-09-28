Chattanooga Man Charged With Receipt Of Large Amount Of Drugs; Ramming Vehicle Of Law Enforcement Officer

A Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with receiving a package containing a large amount of drugs and later ramming the vehicle of a law enforcement officer.

Edward Laster Moore, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Authorities said on July 22 postal inspectors intercepted a suspicious package from North Las Vegas, Nev. addressed to "Stacey Houston" at 1408 Fred Will Circle.

It was opened and was found to contain 3,250 grams of suspected ice meth, 977 grams of suspected counterfeit oxycodone believed to likely contain fentanyl (about 10,000 pills), 989 grams of suspected MDMA pills, and 494 grams of marijuana.

It was learned that Moore was associated with the 1408 Fred Will Circle address.

On July 26, it was planned to have a controlled delivery of the parcel. The drugs were removed and the parcel was repackaged to its original condition.

An agent used a marked Postal Service van to deliver the package. A black male was observed sitting at the back of a carport, but no one came to the door. A short time later, an agent observed Moore walk to the front porch, look over where an agent was in a car, then get in his car and drive away. He returned a short time later, and he then went to the front porch and retrieved the parcel.

Moore then re-entered his car and pulled away. A state trooper nearby turned on his blue lights and blocked the road Moore was traveling. Moore rammed the patrol vehicle while the trooper was still inside. He almost hit another law enforcement vehicle as he fled at a high rate of speed.

Moore was later apprehended.

He has an extensive record of assaults, drugs, and traffic violations, including an assault on police in 2012.