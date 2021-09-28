 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Charged With Receipt Of Large Amount Of Drugs; Ramming Vehicle Of Law Enforcement Officer

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Edward Laster Moore
Edward Laster Moore

A Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with receiving a package containing a large amount of drugs and later ramming the vehicle of a law enforcement officer.

Edward Laster Moore, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Authorities said on July 22 postal inspectors intercepted a suspicious package from North Las Vegas, Nev. addressed to "Stacey Houston" at 1408 Fred Will Circle.

It was opened and was found to contain 3,250 grams of suspected ice meth, 977 grams of suspected counterfeit oxycodone believed to likely contain fentanyl (about 10,000 pills), 989 grams of suspected MDMA pills, and 494 grams of marijuana.

It was learned that Moore was associated with the 1408 Fred Will Circle address.

On July 26, it was planned to have a controlled delivery of the parcel. The drugs were removed and the parcel was repackaged to its original condition.

An agent used a marked Postal Service van to deliver the package. A black male was observed sitting at the back of a carport, but no one came to the door. A short time later, an agent observed Moore walk to the front porch, look over where an agent was in a car, then get in his car and drive away. He returned a short time later, and he then went to the front porch and retrieved the parcel.

Moore then re-entered his car and pulled away. A state trooper nearby turned on his blue lights and blocked the road Moore was traveling. Moore rammed the patrol vehicle while the trooper was still inside. He almost hit another law enforcement vehicle as he fled at a high rate of speed.

Moore was later apprehended.

He has an extensive record of assaults, drugs, and traffic violations, including an assault on police in 2012.

 

 

 

 


September 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

September 28, 2021

Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

September 28, 2021

Man With Stolen Motorcycle In Lookout Valley Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon In Possession Of A Gun


A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out ... (click for more)

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

A man with a felony record who was found with a stolen motorcycle in Lookout Valley as well as a loaded handgun has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. Matthew Charles Anderson ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing, ... (click for more)

Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. An anonymous caller said people were fighting and had long guns and handguns. A public safety camera showed another man holding a gun in one hand and a rifle in ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 3 More Blacks Murdered

When seven people were shot – two fatally – in the College Hill area on Grove Street Saturday night, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly went ‘robo-caller’ and dashed out a well-worn tape that said, “Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable - the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience ... (click for more)

Sports

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League ecosystem. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ... (click for more)

Mocs' McClendon Curtis Named To NCAA Oversight Committee

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eye a Saturday date with Western Carolina. In the meantime, Chattanooga native McClendon Curtis received some special news almost befitting his large frame. Curtis was appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. His term of service on the committee begins September 23, 2021 and continues through ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors