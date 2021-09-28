 Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Nick Wilkinson On Big Santana Crowd: "We're Back"

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - by John Wilson

It was a sight Nick Wilkinson had not seen in many months - almost a full house at Memorial Auditorium.

The ecstatic Tivoli Foundation executive director said, "We have over 3,000. We're back."

One reason - "It's Santana."

Carlos Santana, heading out on a fall tour after dreary months of COVID-19 hideaway, brought droves to the Auditorium on Tuesday night. 

Ditching their masks after wearing them to their seats, they danced in the aisles, swayed to the music, raised their arms in glee.

It was good to be out - though the plague is still far from over.

Santana was accompanied by keyboardist Dave Matthews and his longtime bassist Benny Rietveld. A crowd favorite was vocalist Andy Vargas, who has toured with Santana since 2000. The three-person drum crew included the energetic Cindy Blackman, band member and Santana's wife since 2010.

But the focus was on the 74-year-old Carlos Santana, who has been on center stage since playing Woodstock at age 19.

Throughout the show, a large rear screen gave closeups of the performers interspersed with clips of Santana through the years, including the heady Woodstock days.

Santana, who has had turmoil through patches of his life and an up and down career, urged the audience to show kindness, compassion, mercy, love and "find your heaven on earth." 

With his amazing guitar renditions, he brought a little bit of heaven to Chattanooga and a box office jingle that Nick Wilkinson has been desperately needing.


September 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says Her Phone Was Hacked And Money Stolen; Lady Says Friend Stole Her Phone Then Finds It In Her Pocket

September 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door


A woman on 12th Avenue said someone hacked her Boost Mobile cellphone and accessed her account and stole her money. She said she had about $200 and the person left the account with a negative ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, ASHLEY 5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Says Her Phone Was Hacked And Money Stolen; Lady Says Friend Stole Her Phone Then Finds It In Her Pocket

A woman on 12th Avenue said someone hacked her Boost Mobile cellphone and accessed her account and stole her money. She said she had about $200 and the person left the account with a negative $96 balance. She said the person changed her password and has been calling her contacts and had now locked her phone to where she cannot use it. The officer asked her how much money she had ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, ASHLEY 5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL D VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL D --- BOLIN, JERRY A 31 TERI LANE #4 ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2½ Years Until Trial

Janet Hinds was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of police officer Nicholas Galinger on Saturday and then everybody went home. What! Went home? Hinds struck Galinger in her automobile on Feb. 23, 2019, as he was inspecting a manhole cover and now, some 29 months later, her case finally came before the court. But when the verdict was reached, a sentencing hearing will ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Golfers Place Third At J.T. Poston Invitational

It was a special week for the Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team at the J.T. Poston Invitational. They fell just four strokes shy of defending their 2020 title, but there was a consolation prize. Freshman Braedon Wear earned his first collegiate win. Wear tied former All-American and current PGA TOUR member Stephan Jaeger ’12 for the second-lowest 54-hole score. He followed ... (click for more)

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League ecosystem. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors