Man Arrested After Woman Said He Choked Her And Held Her At Gunpoint

A man suspected of choking a woman and holding her at gunpoint is now in custody.

Police responded to Parkridge Hospital on Sept. 19, where they said a woman told an off-duty officer she had been assaulted. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend Moreyo Finley, 36, assaulted her when she woke up at 10 a.m. at his Sunrise Lane apartment. She said she had been celebrating an event with him and that there had been no issues the night before.

She told police that Finley struck her in the face, and then choked her. She told police that she lost consciousness. Police said they saw bruising to the side of the victim’s face as well as scratches on her neck.

The victim said that when she regained consciousness, Finley held a handgun to her head and did not allow her to leave, while making statements about Facebook messages she exchanged with other men. She told police that Finley said, “If I can’t have you, then no other man will” and that he fired a single shot in an unknown direction inside his apartment.

The victim said Finley took her car keys and did not allow her to leave for two and a half hours. She said she convinced Finley she would not talk to police if he let her go, and that she immediately went to the hospital and spoke to the off-duty officer after leaving the residence.

The victim told police the incident may have stemmed from accusations made by one of her daughters about Finley’s conduct, and police said CPS had investigated and filed a report on the incident.

Finley turned himself in and was booked on Tuesday night. He is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, and reckless endangerment.