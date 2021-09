Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN

2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HER

----

BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY

5306 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BRIGHT, JERRICA M

7517 REMINGTON CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

----

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

HOMELES DAYTON, 373214147

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BURGER, CHAS ERIC

2010 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)

OPERATING BOAT W/O CERT OF NUMBER

----

CALDERILLA HERRERA, KEVIN

3950 FORESTVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 373123914

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

----

CHRISTIANSEN, MICHAEL ANTHONY

14612 60TH ST N STILLWATER, 55082

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----COCHRAN, JOYAN TARIQ1130 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----CROWE, JESSICA AMBER3704 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT606 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESPEEDING----DEVITO, MICHAEL EDWARD4609 PLAZA HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II----DUSTAN, STEPHANIE CAROL8640 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW----EDMONDS, WILLIE TYRONE4433 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111712Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL1595 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 373792808Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----ELLIOTT, CHARLES BERTIS1276 LAKEMONT DRIVE SOUTH CHATTANOOGA, 359075632Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----EMMETT, ALANAH BETH744 HUNT ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF OX----FOOTES, CHIQUITA L1010A N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----FOUST, TRACY LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE2500 CROSS CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI----HEARD, CRISPUS MONTEZ7504 STANDIFER GAP RD. APT.1012 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----HENDRICKSON, EDWARD RONALD8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT# 7 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HOLDER, MARY KATHERINE6916 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----HORN, BRENT J5903 UNION SPRINGS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HOWELL, DOVONA CHODY1402 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----HUNTER, JIMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY2186 LA COUR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE7602 CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----KYSER, TY HUNTER4145 RINGGOLD RD East Ridge, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION----LADD, JASON M126 S ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----LEVI, JUSTIN219 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777508Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----MONTGOMERY, TORRI JACQUISE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)----MOSS, ALAN D3220 Lookaway Trail Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----NELSON, CHARQUETTE LOVELL6445 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----NELSON, TERRE MONIQUE5011 Marylin Ln Chattanooga, 374112571Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----OMAR-ZACARIAS, ERIC4530 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW----OUDENHOVEN, PAUL D7700 FARMWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE21 FALCON DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR----STEVENS, BREANNA NICOLE818 BELVOIR TER EAST RIDGE, 374122008Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT----STONE, LATRICIA3901 PIN OAK TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000----SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----VELBA, JANZEN L3950 FORRESTVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----VILLATORO CASTILLO, GULMAR MANOLO570 MARKET ST. DAYTON, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION----VILLATORO PEREZ, ANELSO DARINEL1736 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIMPROPER LANE USAGEPUBLIC INTOXICATION----WHITE, GIL RAYHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION