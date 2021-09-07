 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Approves 40-Cent Property Tax Increase For Budget Aimed At Boosting Employee Pay, Paving More Roads

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a 40-cent property tax increase above the new certified rate.

The increase raises some $30 million in new income dedicated mainly to improving the pay of fire, police, public works and other city employees.

The new $302 million spending plan also funds a record level of new street paving projects.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said the budget "has a significant focus on our city's most important resource" - the employees.

He said, "For far too long, the private sector and other governments have soaked up our talent, causing our fire and police to have to take second and third jobs."

The new certified tax rate for Chattanooga is $1.8529 per $100 of assessed value. The tax rate under the Kelly budget will be $2.25 - 40 cents above the certified tax rate. 

Pay for a starting police cadet will go from $35,141 to $43,575, while a starting firefighter will move from $32,524 to $40,330. Both are 24 percent increases.

For general city workers, there will be a $15 per hour minimum wage and more than half of general employees will receive over 12 percent more. The general employee pay adjustments go from five to 48 percent.

Improving firefighter pay, police play and general employee pay will cost over $10 million each.

Higher level employees will get three percent pay increases.

Mayor Tim Kelly said he was also going to embark on an expansive paving program as well as bridge repairs. A full-time pothole inspector will be hired. It will be a 58 percent increase for paving over the prior budget.

More than $7 million will be spent to upgrade YFD centers to community centers, he said.

City Council Shoots Down 2 Short Term Vacation Rental Requests

The City Council turned down two Short Term Vacation Rental requests on Tuesday night after neighbors objected. Jason Branum was seeking a rental at 432 Harper St. in District 1. Councilman Darrin Ledford said the request should not have gotten to the council because that neighborhood has an HOA that forbids business operations. Pin Xiang, of Boston, wanted a STVR at 208 Baker

City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to proceed with a national search for a new police chief. Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000. Voting against were Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd. Ms. Coonrod said, "We've got great leadership currently in our police department. This does not warrant a national search. We should look within our own house

Memorial And Blue - And Response

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying

Roy Exum: We're No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation's team's fans chanted on Saturday "We're No. 1," but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday's press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee's football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT's


