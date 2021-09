Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, AMANDA NICOLE

6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAGGETT, REBECCA MARIE

3913 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

186 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( ROBBERY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

BRAKEFIELD, TOD

2506 CORRAL SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

BURNS, CHASSITY LOUISE

8418 OOLTEWAH HARRISON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLEMAN, JOHN LOGAN

902 SISKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DICKENS, AARON LEE

10122 HWY 58 OLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DURHAM, JACKIE LEONARD

4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FOUST, TRACY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FOWLER, JOSEPH

2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED

ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED

---

GOFF, LINDA YONNA

109 E EUCLID AVE Chattanooga, 374154723

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HAYES, RONALD REX

17 KNIGHT ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON

6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER

2247 E 24TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JAGO, CODY LEVI

184 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL

1435 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023910

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS

---

KEITH, EDDIE

3405 CURTIS ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KEITH, JANUARY MARIE3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL721 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LIVINGSTON, DANIEL JACKHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 213 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516 ELY RD Hixson, 373435006Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON4726 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)ASSAULT ON POLICE (SIMPLE ASSAULT)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, OR ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHIE, ARLEY GENE1063 COMBS TRL RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SCHULTZ, JOHN K4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ASHTON T115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSPEEDING---STUDDARD, DANYELL RASHAUN5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEBB, ERIC LEBRON1200 E 32nd St Chattanooga, 374071931Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIREDACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED---WILLIAMS, DIANTREE201 EADS ST 427 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIIVNG WITHOUT A LICENSEDISORDELY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP,FRIST,HALT ARREST