Parkridge East Hospital welcomed Serenity A’Seanti McCoy, who was born at 2:13 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

She weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

Serenity is currently resting at Parkridge East with her parents Taelor Mayweather and Sean McCoy, of Chattanooga.

Serenity has one brother and one sister.