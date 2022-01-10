Clint Powell Interviews County Mayor Candidates: Matt Hullander

Clint Powell interviewed Matt Hullander who is a candidate for mayor of Hamilton County.
Click here to listen.
January 10, 2022
A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people ... (click for more)
Clint Powell interviewed Matt Hullander who is a candidate for mayor of Hamilton County.
Click here to listen. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 3-9:
STEWART DERRICK LEBRON JR. B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER BROWN HOLD FOR COURT
JONES JOSEPH PAUL W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION ... (click for more)
A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people across the street backed into her yard and slid into her house. She said she was going to talk to the people across the street about the situation without police.
* * *
A man on Wilcox ... (click for more)
Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city ... (click for more)
If you live in Alabama, the chance you’ll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it’s 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus ... (click for more)
The UT Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 23-10 in the second quarter and win on to win by 10 points at Oxford on Sunday afternoon.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Rebels. Tennessee goes to 15-1.
Jordan Horston scored 20 points in the 68-58 win, while Alexus Dye added 15. Tess Darby had several key three-pointers to finish with 13.
Post player Shakira Austin ... (click for more)
Amid some common postgame discourse about turnovers and experienced players, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made an uncommon remark about John Fulkerson, the Vols’ most celebrated men’s basketball veteran.
“And again, that’s what I’m talking about, where we need John to help us,” Barnes said. “If not, he needs to step aside, I’m telling you. We need him. We’ve talked to him enough ... (click for more)