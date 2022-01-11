Clint Powell Interviews County Mayor Candidates: Sabrena Smedley

January 11, 2022
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping
Clint Powell interviewed Sabrena Smedley who is a candidate for mayor of Hamilton County.
Click here to listen. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, JESSICA VICTORIA
305 ZEIGLER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He is currently being held in the county jail.
Based upon investigation results, the HCSO and CPD partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland
Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city
If you live in Alabama, the chance you'll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it's 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus
Chattanooga’s bench could not be contained as Brooke Hampel put up the game winning shot with just 0.4 seconds left in double overtime at Samford Monday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
“I thought we were going to get a technical for storming the court,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said.
Chattanooga got the stop on the other end to grab a 71-69
The 22nd-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, taking on South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Tuesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will have the call.