Chattanooga Symphony And Opera Appoints John Kilkenny As Executive Director

Don McDowell, president of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, on Tuesday announced the appointment of John Kilkenny as executive director, effective March 1.

John Kilkenny is associate professor and director of Percussion at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where he has served since 2008. His role at GMU encompassed both academic and administrative responsibilities. Since 2018, Mr. Kilkenny has also been artistic and executive director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tn., where he has raised the festival’s visibility, expanded program offerings, increased enrollment, and generated significant contributed income.

In making the announcement, Mr.

McDowell said, “We are delighted to welcome John Kilkenny to the CSO as our next executive director.John is skilled in all the aspects of management that this position requires.He is an experienced educator and performing musician.And through his work with the Sewanee Festival he has come to know and love the Chattanooga region of Tennessee.”

In accepting the position, Mr. Kilkenny said, “I am excited and honored to join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera as executive director. They have an outstanding board, a wonderful music director, and talented, dedicated musicians in the orchestra and chorus. As a performing artist myself, I know firsthand the power of music to transform individuals and elevate community - there is much we can do together to further the connection between the symphony, opera, youth symphony, and the greater Chattanooga community, and I look forward to working with everyone.”

CSO Music Director Kayoko Dan said, “I have had the pleasure of working with John during my career. He’s a natural born leader. John understands what makes for greatness, strives for it and encourages others to do the same in a supportive and encouraging manner.”

Mr. Kilkenny was the unanimous choice of a seven-member committee that conducted a national search to identify candidates for the leadership position. Committee member and CSO Orchestra Committee Chairman Carey Shinbaum said, “John is a big picture visionary who knows what it takes for an arts organization to inspire audiences and donors from diverse populations. We are pleased that a working musician and educator with proven executive skills will lead the CSO into the future.” McDowell thanked the committee for so generously contributing their time and attention to this effort and congratulated them on a most successful outcome.

In announcing Mr. Kilkenny’s appointment, Mr. McDowell also thanked Samantha Teter for outstanding leadership during her nine-year tenure. Ms. Teter joined the CSO as director of marketing in 2012 and served as executive director from 2016 until the end of 2021.