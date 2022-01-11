 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Chattanooga Symphony And Opera Appoints John Kilkenny As Executive Director

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
John Kilkenny
John Kilkenny

Don McDowell, president of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, on Tuesday announced the appointment of John Kilkenny as executive director, effective March 1.  

John Kilkenny is associate professor and director of Percussion at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where he has served since 2008.  His role at GMU encompassed both academic and administrative responsibilities.  Since 2018, Mr. Kilkenny has also been artistic and executive director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tn., where he has raised the festival’s visibility, expanded program offerings, increased enrollment, and generated significant contributed income. 

In making the announcement, Mr.

McDowell said, “We are delighted to welcome John Kilkenny to the CSO as our next executive director.  John is skilled in all the aspects of management that this position requires.  He is an experienced educator and performing musician.  And through his work with the Sewanee Festival he has come to know and love the Chattanooga region of Tennessee.” 

In accepting the position, Mr. Kilkenny said, I am excited and honored to join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera as executive director. They have an outstanding board, a wonderful music director, and talented, dedicated musicians in the orchestra and chorus. As a performing artist myself, I know firsthand the power of music to transform individuals and elevate community - there is much we can do together to further the connection between the symphony, opera, youth symphony, and the greater Chattanooga community, and I look forward to working with everyone.” 

CSO Music Director Kayoko Dan said, “I have had the pleasure of working with John during my career.  He’s a natural born leader.  John understands what makes for greatness, strives for it and encourages others to do the same in a supportive and encouraging manner.” 

Mr. Kilkenny was the unanimous choice of a seven-member committee that conducted a national search to identify candidates for the leadership position.  Committee member and CSO Orchestra Committee Chairman Carey Shinbaum said, “John is a big picture visionary who knows what it takes for an arts organization to inspire audiences and donors from diverse populations.  We are pleased that a working musician and educator with proven executive skills will lead the CSO into the future.”  McDowell thanked the committee for so generously contributing their time and attention to this effort and congratulated them on a most successful outcome.   

In announcing Mr. Kilkenny’s appointment, Mr. McDowell also thanked Samantha Teter for outstanding leadership during her nine-year tenure. Ms. Teter joined the CSO as director of marketing in 2012 and served as executive director from 2016 until the end of 2021.   


January 11, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 11, 2022

Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

January 11, 2022

Roddey Coe Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County School Board District 10


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping ... (click for more)

Roddey Coe has formally announced his candidacy for Hamilton County School Board District 10 – one of two newly drawn school board districts that includes Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, Ooltewah ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He is currently being held in the county jail. Based upon investigation results, the HCSO and CPD partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and privilege to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

Sports

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get Big Double OT Win At Samford

Chattanooga’s bench could not be contained as Brooke Hampel put up the game winning shot with just 0.4 seconds left in double overtime at Samford Monday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. “I thought we were going to get a technical for storming the court,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said. Chattanooga got the stop on the other end to grab a 71-69 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors