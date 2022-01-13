16-Year-Old Arrested After Trying To Visit Girlfriend At Walker Valley High School

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after trying to visit his girlfriend at Walker Valley High School.

He was let into the school on Thursday, by his girlfriend, a WVHS student, in attempts to visit her during school hours.

Shortly after his arrival, a staff member recognized his presence and immediately notified the School Resource Officer. WVHS SRO Deputy Paul Silveira made contact with the boy and after a short conversation, he attempted to flee the scene.

During a short pursuit, Walker Valley High School and Charleston Elementary School were placed on lockdown due to the boy not following proper visitation protocols.

The boy was located near by the school and taken into custody without any conflict. After speaking with the District Attorney’s Office, charges against both students are pending.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Walker Valley High School staff members, the Charleston Police Department, and the School Resource Officers Unit for following proper protocols and responding so quickly.