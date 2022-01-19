Police Blotter: Man Throws Rocks At His Wife's Car After She Catches Him Cheating; Nice Man Sleeping In Landromat Told To Move Along

Police were dispatched to Lightfoot Mill Road on reports of a man throwing rocks at a silver vehicle as the vehicle was following him. Police spoke with the man and woman. The man was walking down the road while the woman was attempting to get him to stop. The man told police he was going to walk home and that he did not wish to be around the woman any longer. The woman told police she caught the man cheating on her and confronted him. The woman said that’s when the man got angry and got out of the car. The woman and the man both said it was a verbal argument and police did not observe any evidence of a physical altercation. The man walked home from the scene and the woman said she was going to go to her mother’s.

* * *

A man on Bailey Avenue said sometime after 11 p.m. someone broke out the left side rear window of his Honda Fit and stole his jacket and about $5 in change. He believes that his car title was stolen as well.

* * *

The manager of a local Waffle House said the second shift cash till was $30 short and the third shift cash till was $82 short. He needs to report this as a theft. He has not reviewed the security footage as of yet so he does not have any suspects.

* * *

A woman on Bennett Avenue told police her mother's 2015 red Nissan Altima was stolen from in front of her residence overnight. The car may have been left unlocked, and the keys may have been inside it. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

An employee of the Dollar General at 2006 McCallie Ave. said a man had been inside the store cussing and yelling at customers. She said after asking him to leave he continued to cause a commotion in the parking lot of Dollar General. The employee said she wanted the man to leave the property and not to return. Officers spoke with the man in the Dollar General parking lot and informed him that he was trespassed from this location and if he returned he would be arrested.

* * *

Officers were requested by Erlanger Behavioral Health to check on a woman on Sunnyside Avenue. When police arrived, there was no one home and the home appeared to be vacant. There were few furnishings that could be seen and neatly stacked blankets. The home appeared to be clean and was secured.

* * *

The loss prevention manager at 5380 Hwy. 153 told police four black females and two black males came into the store and stole almost $1,000 worth of merchandise. Two days later one of those same males and one of the same females came back into the store and committed another theft of $300. The male and female were wearing some of the same clothing articles they were wearing the day when they previously stole. The suspect pushed a cart full of items out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspects got into a silver SUV with an unknown tag.

* * *

A man who works for CPS at 5600 Brainerd Road said a woman has been texting the work numbers saying she is friends with both the Outlaws and Hells Angels. The man wanted the report documented in case she comes to the department.

* * *

A man on Long Street told police his 2011 Honda was parked on the side of the street in front of his residence. He said that while his car was unattended, someone hit the front of it, causing damage to the grill.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police he is currently in the process of selling his 2008 Chrysler Sebring to his friend. The friend parked the car in front of her apartment complex and went upstairs to her unit. When she came downstairs about 30 minutes later, the car was gone. The woman said it is possible she dropped the keys to the Chrysler while she was exiting and someone picked them up. The car was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to Kellys Ferry Road where a woman was knocking on people’s doors asking to use the bathroom. The officer found the woman on Cummings Road. She was not very talkative and didn't say how she made it to Chattanooga. She appeared to be homeless. The officer gave her a ride to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road said a red SUV hit her car. Officers saw a small scratch on the driver-side mirror. The woman said she did not want to make a report due to the small amount of damage.

* * *

Police were called to 3rd Avenue for a suspicious vehicle parked there. The officer spoke with a woman who said the silver Toyota parked in her neighbor's driveway did not belong at that residence. Upon running the tag it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from UTC Police. The officer contacted NCIC to ensure the vehicle was stolen and it was confirmed. The officer notified the owner of its recovery. The vehicle was also removed from NCIC. The vehicle did have significant damage to the front passenger door but the car did appear to be drivable. The vehicle was towed by Summey’s Towing to 4400 7th Avenue.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Spring Garden Lane who said she needed to get some clothing from inside the residence. Unfortunately, the homeowner was not on scene and police would not let the woman inside because she is not on the lease. The woman said she would return once the homeowner returns.

* * *

The owner of Fabric Coin Care Laundry at 5310 Brainerd Road told police there was a man sleeping in his laundromat. He wanted the man trespassed. Police woke up the man and told him that he was trespassed. The man was nice and left the area. Police told the man that if he returned he would be arrested.