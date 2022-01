Tennessee Averages 86 COVID Deaths Per Day From Jan. 9-15 And Has 1,653,144 Total Cases

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,653,144 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 16,226 cases per day from Jan. 9-15.



There have been 21,694 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 86 per day from Jan. 9-15.



The state currently has 2,938 people hospitalized from the virus, with an average of 75 per day from Jan. 9-15.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.679 million.



There have been 1,447,671 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 88 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,988 cases, up 242; 41 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 27,083 cases, up 1,791; 333 deaths, up 10

Grundy County: 3,288 cases, up 146; 64 deaths



Marion County: 6,895 cases, up 408; 114 deaths, up 4



McMinn County: 12,669 cases, up 943; 198 deaths



Meigs County: 2,668 cases, up 176; 48 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,775 cases, up 252; 51 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 8,126 cases, up 478; 134 deaths, up 3



Sequatchie County: 3,487 cases, up 128; 61 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 100,632 cases, up 7,768; 1,103 deaths, up 24



Davidson County: 163,719 cases, up 10,664; 1,425 deaths, up 32



Shelby County: 207,298 cases, up 14,545; 2,822 deaths, up 91