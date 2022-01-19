 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Of Chattanooga To Seek Public Input On 2023 Operating And Capital Budgets Starting Next Week

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Beginning next week, the City of Chattanooga will seek community input on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Due to the current surge in local COVID cases attributed to the Omicron variant, the City will host three virtual meetings to gather investment ideas from residents that will support implementation of the Kelly administration’s One Chattanooga plan.

“From the feedback we gain at these meetings, we’ll put forward a draft budget in the spring that aligns with what we heard and aligns with the One Chattanooga vision – to become a city where all have the chance to prosper and thrive,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

Chattanooga residents will be asked to weigh in with broad direction on their top priorities for the coming fiscal year, for both city operations and capital (infrastructure). 

The city recognizes that not every resident feels comfortable using Zoom, so residents can also submit their feedback via a brief online survey. To register for the online public input sessions or to complete the survey, visit cha.city/budget.

Residents are encouraged to attend a virtual input session for the district in which they live, as in most cases their council member will also attend; however any city resident can register to attend whichever session works best for their schedule. The FY 2023  virtual budget public input sessions will be held online via Zoom, as follows:

-  Council Districts 3, 4, and 6: 

Monday, Jan. 24, from  5:30-7 p.m.

-  Council Districts 5, 8, and 9: 

Monday, Jan. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

-  Council Districts 1, 2, and 7: 

Thursday, Feb. 10, from  5:30-7 p.m.

For more information on the  One Chattanooga plan, visit  pbb.chattanooga.gov to learn about each investment priority:

  • Build a universal path to early learning
  • Catalyze economic vitality in the Black community
  • Ensure accessible housing choices for all Chattanoogans
  • Improve local infrastructure
  • Build a competitive regional economy
  • Close the gaps in public health
  • Provide responsive and effective local government

 


Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)


