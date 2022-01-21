Georgia Has 72 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,348 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 72 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,037.

There are 13,348 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,726,969 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 100,733, which is an increase of 316 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 10,794 cases, up 145; 105 deaths



Chattooga County: 4,661 cases, up 53; 100 deaths



Dade County: 2,241 cases, up 34; 22 deaths



Walker County: 11,778 cases, up 105; 145 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 24,810 cases, up 213; 339 deaths