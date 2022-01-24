Hamilton County Has 14 More COVID Deaths, 5 Since Friday; 467 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 467 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 670 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 84,442.

There were 14 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 971. Officials with the Hamilton County Health Department said nine are deaths added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office, while two deaths occurred over the weekend and three deaths were reported Monday.

It is reported the deaths were seven males and seven females; 11 white, one black and two race not determined; three age 41-50, one age 51-60, two age 61-70, four age 71-80, and four age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 265 in Hamilton County, up from 252 on Friday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 118 Hamilton County inpatients and 23 patients are in ICU, down from 37 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 77,235, which is 91 percent. There are 6,216 active cases, compared to 5,745 on Friday.