Body Found In River Being Checked For Missing Chattanooga Man

A body has been found in the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is being checked to see if it is that of a missing Chattanooga man.

Forty-year-old Nick Callegari has been missing after going for a walk on New Year's Day.

Family members said he recently was diagnosed with epilepsy.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. at Champy's on MLK Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police said, "We’ve been notified of a body found. Standard procedure is to check them against any active missing persons cases.

"We will have to wait for an official identification from a medical examiner before we will know or be able to confirm anything."