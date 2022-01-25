Body Found In River Being Checked For Missing Chattanooga Man

A body has been found in the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is being checked to see if it is that of a missing Chattanooga man.
Forty-year-old Nick Callegari has been missing after going for a walk on New Year's Day.
Family members said he recently was diagnosed with epilepsy.
He was last seen around 6 p.m.
at Champy's on MLK Boulevard.
Chattanooga Police said, "We’ve been notified of a body found. Standard procedure is to check them against any active missing persons cases.
"We will have to wait for an official identification from a medical examiner before we will know or be able to confirm anything."