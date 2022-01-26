Catoosa County Launches 2nd Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site

North Georgia residents will have an additional option for getting free, drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Women’s Center building on the CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia campus, 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1.



This newest testing site is made possible through a partnership with the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Department of Public Health, LTS and CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. It will provide no cost, drive-through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



No prior registration is required for the PCR tests that are performed by self-administered nasal swabs to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address. Results will typically be available by email or text message within 36 hours of taking the tests.



Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.



The Fort Oglethorpe location is in addition to the drive-through testing site at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, which continues to provide free tests on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.