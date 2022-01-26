Girl Stabbed Multiple Times At East Hamilton High School

A ninth grade female student at East Hamilton High School was stabbed multiple times in the lunch room Wednesday morning by a fellow ninth grade female, sources said.

The student with the knife was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

EMTs were called for the the student who was injured. She was taken to a local hospital.

The incident was witnessed by many students.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.