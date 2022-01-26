 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 39.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Girl Stabbed Multiple Times At East Hamilton High School

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

 A ninth grade female student at East Hamilton High School was stabbed multiple times in the lunch room Wednesday morning by a fellow ninth grade female, sources said.

The student with the knife was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

EMTs were called for the the student who was injured. She was taken to a local hospital.

The incident was witnessed by many students. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.


Police Blotter: Man Pacing In Road Says He's Protecting His Mom From Gang Violence; Woman Walks Around In Swimsuit To Tone Her Legs

Mayor Kelly Announces Membership And Launch Of Equitable Recovery Commission To Guide ARPA Investments

96-Year-Old Man Dies After Accident On Rossville Boulevard On Tuesday


Police Blotter: Man Pacing In Road Says He's Protecting His Mom From Gang Violence; Woman Walks Around In Swimsuit To Tone Her Legs

An anonymous caller reported that a black male was pacing in front of her house on Arlington Avenue, but she did not want him to know she had called. As police drove up Arlington Avenue, they could see a black male in a blue shirt and jeans walking in the middle of the street. Police drove up to him and asked him if he was okay, and then asked him to please not walk in the middle ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Announces Membership And Launch Of Equitable Recovery Commission To Guide ARPA Investments

Mayor Tim Kelly on Wednesday announced the launch of the Chattanooga Equitable Recovery Commission, charged with putting forward a recommended investment framework that will guide how to distribute $38.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds throughout the city, with an intentional focus on those who have been hurt most by the pandemic. “This historic infusion of ARP ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Hall of Fame Hypocrisy Still Exists

Think about this for a minute. The pitcher who dominated Major League Baseball for the better part of two decades isn't in the Hall of Fame. Neither is the man who hit more career home runs than anybody else, and neither is the man who had more career base hits than anybody else. Earlier this week, the people who vote on the Hall of Fame failed to induct Roger Clemens and Barry ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Bad News - Keyen Green Out For Season

Keyen Green’s knee injury turned out to be serious, season-ending serious. Tennessee’s 6-foot-1 graduate post player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Sunday’s 63-55 women’s basketball victory at Georgia and will be out for the remainder of the season. Coach Kellie Harper made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to the news as a “gut punch.” ... (click for more)


