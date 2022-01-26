 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 42.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 13,913 New COVID Cases And 93 More Deaths

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 93 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,284.

There are 13,913 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,791,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 101,582, which is an increase of 254 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 11,262 cases, up 99; 105 deaths, up 1

Chattooga County: 4,874 cases, up 31; 101 deaths, up 1

Dade County: 2,317 cases, up 23; 23 deaths

Walker County: 12,277 cases, up 97; 152 deaths, up 3

Whitfield County: 25,684 cases, up 97; 340 deaths


Police Blotter: Man Pacing In Road Says He's Protecting His Mom From Gang Violence; Woman Walks Around In Swimsuit To Tone Her Legs

3 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 725 New Cases

Police Blotter: Man Pacing In Road Says He's Protecting His Mom From Gang Violence; Woman Walks Around In Swimsuit To Tone Her Legs

An anonymous caller reported that a black male was pacing in front of her house on Arlington Avenue, but she did not want him to know she had called. As police drove up Arlington Avenue, they could see a black male in a blue shirt and jeans walking in the middle of the street. Police drove up to him and asked him if he was okay, and then asked him to please not walk in the middle ... (click for more)

3 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 725 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 725 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 812 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 85,959. There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 980. It is reported the deaths were two males and one female; all white; one age 61-70, and two ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response (2)

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Hall of Fame Hypocrisy Still Exists

Think about this for a minute. The pitcher who dominated Major League Baseball for the better part of two decades isn't in the Hall of Fame. Neither is the man who hit more career home runs than anybody else, and neither is the man who had more career base hits than anybody else. Earlier this week, the people who vote on the Hall of Fame failed to induct Roger Clemens and Barry ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Bad News - Keyen Green Out For Season

Keyen Green’s knee injury turned out to be serious, season-ending serious. Tennessee’s 6-foot-1 graduate post player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Sunday’s 63-55 women’s basketball victory at Georgia and will be out for the remainder of the season. Coach Kellie Harper made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to the news as a “gut punch.” ... (click for more)


