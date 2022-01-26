Georgia Has 13,913 New COVID Cases And 93 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 93 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,284.

There are 13,913 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,791,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 101,582, which is an increase of 254 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,262 cases, up 99; 105 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 4,874 cases, up 31; 101 deaths, up 1



Dade County: 2,317 cases, up 23; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,277 cases, up 97; 152 deaths, up 3

Whitfield County: 25,684 cases, up 97; 340 deaths