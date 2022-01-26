Juvenile Charged With Setting Fire Inside Sam's Club

A juvenile is accused of setting merchandise on fire in Sam’s Club Wednesday night as the store was full of customers.

Thankfully, a vigilant shopper spotted what was happening and made sure the flames didn’t spread inside the crowded business.

At 6:41 p.m., CFD Blue Shift companies responded to Sam’s at 6101 Lee Highway and learned that someone in the store - a juvenile - set some mattresses and pillows on fire. A customer spotted it and put the fire out with his coat.

Management was notified and called 911. Firefighters made sure the fire was fully extinguished.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and vandalism. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

At Sam’s Club, there was minimal damage to merchandise only and there were no injuries.

