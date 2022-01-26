 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 38.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Juvenile Charged With Setting Fire Inside Sam's Club

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

A juvenile is accused of setting merchandise on fire in Sam’s Club Wednesday night as the store was full of customers.

 

Thankfully, a vigilant shopper spotted what was happening and made sure the flames didn’t spread inside the crowded business.

 

At 6:41 p.m., CFD Blue Shift companies responded to Sam’s at 6101 Lee Highway and learned that someone in the store - a juvenile - set some mattresses and pillows on fire.

A customer spotted it and put the fire out with his coat.

 

Management was notified and called 911. Firefighters made sure the fire was fully extinguished.

 

The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and vandalism. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

 

At Sam’s Club, there was minimal damage to merchandise only and there were no injuries. 

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response (2)

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Hall of Fame Hypocrisy Still Exists

Think about this for a minute. The pitcher who dominated Major League Baseball for the better part of two decades isn't in the Hall of Fame. Neither is the man who hit more career home runs than anybody else, and neither is the man who had more career base hits than anybody else. Earlier this week, the people who vote on the Hall of Fame failed to induct Roger Clemens and Barry ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 17-4 With 71-60 Win Over Wofford

The Chattanooga Mocs extended their winning streak to four games with a 71-60 victory over the Wofford Terriors Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena, but there was nothing easy about the win that improved UTC’s record to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference. The loss was the second in a row for Wofford as they dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play, but the ... (click for more)


